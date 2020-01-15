The best pool ladder

The kind of pool ladder you choose makes all the difference in how much you enjoy your pool. You'll want to select the correct ladder for your type of pool, especially for aboveground pools with and without deck surrounds. Safety and comfort are primary concerns.

Many pool owners start with a basic pool ladder and upgrade models as time goes on. In this guide, we help you learn what to look for in a pool ladder. One of our favorites is the sturdy Economy Ladder with Sure-Step Tread from Inter-Fab. It has three well-made stainless steel steps that allow you to easily climb in and out so you can enjoy a carefree day of splashing in the sun.

Considerations when choosing pool ladders

Style

The style you need depends on whether you have an in-ground or aboveground pool and if you have a deck surround for an aboveground pool. Here are the common styles for each type.

For an in-ground pool, you will need a ladder with three to five steps that attaches to the top edge of the pool and rests down the inside wall of the pool. With this ladder, you can climb out without having to use the main steps.

For an aboveground pool that sits independently in your yard, you'll need an A-frame ladder that allows you to get in and out. Many A-frame ladders have platforms at the top to help you transition from climbing in and out. A-frame ladders come in three distinct styles. The least-expensive is a ladder with rungs on both the inside and outside portion. Another option is a ladder with rungs on the outside of the pool and steps on the inside of the pool; these ladders tend to be moderately priced. A third option is a ladder with steps on the outside and inside portion; these cost the most.

An aboveground pool with wood or composite decking is sometimes referred to as a semi-in-ground pool. For this type of setup, you will only need an in-pool ladder that mounts to the decking and sits inside the water because you don't need a way to climb into the pool from the ground. In-pool ladders can be constructed of rungs or steps. The most expensive version is the wedding cake step, which has graduated sizes of rounded steps with a rail running down the middle of the steps.

Material

Pool ladders are made from resin and/or stainless steel. In-ground ladders are mainly stainless steel, many with resin tread inserts. Aboveground ladders and stairs are typically made from durable resins that hold up season to season.

Weight capacity

The average pool ladder for any pool will hold between 200 and 300 pounds. However, you can find heavy-duty aboveground pool ladders that support up to 400 pounds.

Features

Nonslip treads: Look for spacious, flat treads that have a minimum of 5 inches of depth (front to back) and 14 to15 inches of width (side to side) for comfort and security. Whether you have plastic or steel treads, they'll likely be textured for safety. If not, you could add texture to the treads by finding underwater grips made specifically for pools and pool steps.

Handrails: A good handrail design can help you feel confident and secure about getting in and out of your pool. Handrails on stainless steel in-ground pool ladders that have any type of curve are best for gripping as you head in and out of the water. Many pool owners cover stainless steel handrails with textured rubber to prevent slipping. Aboveground ladders with resin handrails are often shaped to help you easily grab and grip as you're using the steps. Handrails are usually placed in different configurations on aboveground pool ladders. Integrated side handrails will be sturdier and less wobbly over time than deck-mounted handrails.

Price: The least expensive choices are basic A-frames and in-pool ladders that cost between $50 to $200. However, you could spend anywhere from $200 to $700 for something for elaborate and specialized, such as a set of wedding cake steps for an aboveground pool.

FAQ

Q. Can I leave my ladder in the pool all year round?

A. Most manufacturers of aboveground and in-ground pools strongly recommend removing ladders and steps during the off-season and especially during winter months. Leaving ladders and steps in a pool can warp, crack, or damage them in any number of ways, especially if the water left in the pool goes through cycles of freezing and thawing. Store it in a cool, dry spot, like a garage or outdoor shed, until the pool is ready to be reopened for the season.

Q. Is there an alternative to adding sandbags or sand to the steps to weigh them down?

A. Many aboveground pool owners prefer to avoid using sand or rocks to weigh down pool steps and ladders for several reasons, including the possibility of it all accidentally being released into the pool water. Some ladders are designed so water floods the structure's handrails and/or steps to weigh it down. However, you may need something more to keep the ladder from floating. Your best bet is to construct a DIY system to hold the steps down. One way is to use PVC tubes filled with sand or cement. Try placing a couple of weighted tubes on the back of the steps in the pool.

Pool ladders we recommend

Best of the best: Inter-Fab 3-Step Economy Ladder with Sure-Step Tread

Our take: Unlike most plastic ladders, this sturdy stainless ladder handles larger swimmers who like to hang off the ladder or use it to dive into the pool from the top rung.

What we like: The weight limit is 250 pounds, which is adequate for most. The ladder extends a comfortable 6 1/2 inches from the pool wall. It's easy to assemble, and rubber end caps on the bottom rails rest against the pool's side. The treads are textured plastic on top of steel for grip.

What we dislike: Bolts can be problematic when installing the ladder. Rusting is possible, and it's not recommended for use in a saltwater pool. Escutcheon plates are sold separately.

Best bang for your buck: Intex Steel Frame Aboveground Swimming Pool Ladder

Our take: This is a solid entry-level ladder for an aboveground pool that's used mostly by young kids.

What we like: The platform is spacious for sitting, but to be safe, it shouldn't be used by more than one young child at a time. The steps are relatively slip-resistant. The weight capacity is a generous 300 pounds.

What we dislike: Adults may have a tough time navigating the high and skinny stairs.

Choice 3: Confer Plastics A-Frame 7200 Adjustable Pool Ladder

Our take: This sturdy, durable ladder is a leader when you need an entire safety system for an aboveground pool that doesn't have a surrounding lockable fence. The self-closing, self-latching, lockable gate restricts access to the pool when not in use.

What we like: The height adjustability means you can still use the steps if you change pools. The 300-pound weight limit is generous. No sand is needed to weigh the steps down, as they fill with water when submerged. It easily snaps together out of the box.

What we dislike: The manufacturer doesn't recommend this ladder for inflatable pop-up pools.

