The best Photoshop class

Editing images isn't just for the pros anymore -- it's for the average person who is willing to learn. Photoshop is so popular it's even become a verb. The easiest way to master the basics and become proficient is by signing up for a Photoshop class.

Enrolling in online Photoshop classes lets you embark on your photo editing journey with paced instruction. You can rewatch videos, and if you have a second screen, you can follow along and complete the lesson side by side. The classes teach you the basics of filters, adjusting layers, retouching, and cropping, all of which come in handy for everyday personal and business use.

To learn more about how to choose the best Photoshop program, keep reading. We've also included our top choice, the Udemy Photoshop CC 2019 Masterclass, for its unlimited access to content and excellent overall course design.

Considerations when choosing Photoshop classes

What to look for in a quality Photoshop class

Clarity: For many Photoshop classes, you can watch a demo video. Pay close attention when you view it and determine whether sound and viewing quality are optimal.

Make sure the instruction is easy to follow and hear, especially when the instructor explains each step of a project. If it sounds confusing, look for a different class.

Topics:

Basic topics include lighting, filters, retouching, cropping, and a few other simple design elements.

Intermediate topics often combine basic elements for more complicated lessons. This is where the most practical applications emerge.

Advanced topics include complicated layering, advanced techniques for professional use, and video editing.



Intended audience: Photoshop classes are structured to increase in difficulty. Early lessons are geared toward beginners, and there is a genuine learning curve as you take on harder lessons. Because everything is paced, you have the opportunity to truly master each lesson before moving on to the next.

If you're a real beginner and have never used Photoshop, the classes focus on being able to locate and identify commands so you can develop basic editing skills.

If you're an amateur editor and have a fundamental understanding of Photoshop, look for classes that recap the basics and offer intermediate-level skill sections.

If you've had some formal instruction in Photoshop and want to build upon those skills, seek courses that provide advanced lessons that include color theory, advertising basics, and real-life applications.

Features

Instruction style

While instruction and lesson style vary between classes, you usually have an instructor walk you through a skill step-by-step. Sometimes they speak and give verbal cues while you follow their cursor on the screen. Other times they speak directly into the camera, offering an overview of the lesson before you dive in.

Practice

Photoshop classes have practice elements in which you either execute the project as you follow along, or you are expected to replicate it after watching. The good thing about paced instruction is that you can complete the project whenever you're ready, and if you need to rewatch the lesson, you always have access to it.

Price

When it comes to pricing, expect to spend between $120 to $500 to access Photoshop classes. To access some of them, you need to purchase access to the class outright. For others, you have to subscribe to the entire learning platform monthly or annually.

FAQ

Q. Will I fall behind or have trouble following a course if I've never used Photoshop before?

A. In some courses, if you have zero experience, the learning curve can be a major obstacle. Other courses, however, are geared toward true beginners with no experience with Photoshop, so look out for these if you fall into this category.

Q. Why should I pay for Photoshop courses if I can watch them for free online?

A. While there are excellent free online videos, paying for a structured course means a higher level of combined organization, production, and direction. The content is truly designed from an instructional place, and for a premium, you have unlimited access to content.

Photoshop classes we recommend

Best of the best: Udemy's Photoshop CC 2019 Masterclass

Our take: Course covers all the basics and the extras for a crash course in Photoshop.

What we like: Taught by an expert, you learn pro tips and, with lifetime access, you can always return to relearn.

What we dislike: A bit too long for some people who want a condensed overview without unnecessary lessons.

Best bang for your buck: Lynda.com's Photoshop CC Essential Training

Our take: Teaches you practical techniques that you use on a regular basis.

What we like: Dedicated sections for filters, different adjustment layers, and even video. Organized in an easy-to-take-in style.

What we dislike: You need to pay big bucks annually to unlock all modules after your 10-day free trial.

Choice 3: SoundviewPro's Adobe Photoshop CC: Basic Techniques

Our take: Quick and efficient introduction to Photoshop in a format that is ideal for true beginners.

What we like: Paced instructional video pares down content and keeps it focused on the basics.

What we dislike: Considering you only get the basics, some feel it's kind of expensive.

