The best parenting book

There's an old saying along the lines of: "There's no handbook for being a parent." But actually, that's not at all accurate. There are many excellent parenting books that can help you gain insights and even explore new approaches to communication and behavior management with your children.

Of course, there's no one-size-fits-all book for parenting, which is why there are so many books written from various psychological, philosophical, and religious perspectives. There are also parenting books that focus on specific parenting concerns or challenges, as well as those that offer constructive exercises for you and your children.

This guide will help you find a parenting book that's right for you, including our top choice, The Conscious Parent: Transforming Ourselves, Empowering Our Children. Its mindfulness approach to parenting has garnered worldwide success.

Considerations when choosing parenting books

How to choose a parenting book

By your needs

Before you begin comparing parenting books, think of what you really need to take away from them. Not every parenting book will appeal to you -- and that's fine. In some cases, parents read several books and only derive a few takeaways from each.

By critical issues

If you're dealing with critical issues, either as a parent or as a family, you might find that a focused book related to your experience is a good fit. These can guide you through challenging periods or episodes and provide encouragement as you take things one day at a time.

By age

If you're dealing with age-related challenges, such as those posed by toddlers or teenagers, you'll probably appreciate a parenting book directed at their age group. These books help you develop communication and boundaries as your child matures and offer insight and strategies accordingly.

Popular themes of parenting books

Communication-driven

Parenting books that lead with communication focus on improving interpersonal experiences through talking and expression. This isn't just limited to parents and children; rather, this insight will help everyone in your family communicate better both inside and outside the home.

Parenting through mindfulness

More recently, parenting through mindfulness has grown in popularity. These books don't just focus on the path of least resistance; instead, they focus on coexistence and understanding family members at a deeper level.

Health-conscious parenting

Books related to health-conscious parenting take into consideration mental and physical health, as well as building positive relationships with food. These books are also targeted toward parents who are looking for ways to help their kids build their self-esteem and body image.

Special needs parenting

If you're a parent of a special needs child, you might find yourself drawn to books that help you understand your child's physical, developmental, or behavioral issues. These can be written from a purely clinical perspective or written by fellow parents of special needs children.

Parenting through trauma

Parenting through trauma can be challenging, especially since each situation is different. If your child has recently witnessed or experienced something traumatizing, these books will help you find new ways to show your support and guide your child through the challenging time.

International or intercultural parenting

Ever wonder how parents in other cultures or countries raise their kids? Pick up one of these interesting parenting books to explore different customs, cultural norms, parenting techniques, and traditions. There are also parenting books in this category that explore raising children with parents of mixed cultural or religious backgrounds.

Price

You'll find some parenting books priced at $10 and below, including classic paperback texts and e-books. Many newer and independently published parenting books cost around $20. If you're looking for a more extensive book along the lines of a textbook, expect to spend closer to $35.

FAQ

Q. Should my spouse/partner read the same parenting book I'm reading?

A. Some couples read parenting books together to bounce ideas off one another, especially when they'd like to try something new. With that said, some parents find value in diversifying their perspective by picking up a totally different parenting book.

Q. I read a parenting book, and I still feel hopeless. What should I do?

A. By no means stick to the advice from a single parenting book; if anything, explore several titles to find something meaningful in each. If you feel you might need additional support, consider connecting with a parent support group or talking to a therapist.

Parenting books we recommend

Best of the best: The Conscious Parent: Transforming Ourselves, Empowering Our Children by Shefali Tsabary

Our take: Mindful parenting book with a focus on constructive ways to handle challenging behaviors.

What we like: Encourages a shift in philosophical approach. Lauded by the Dalai Lama and Oprah.

What we dislike: Thoughtfully written, but can be verbose at times.

Best bang for your buck: Peaceful Parent, Happy Kids: How to Stop Yelling and Start Connecting by Laura Markham

Our take: Focuses on building an emotional connection with kids to improve communication.

What we like: Based on scientific studies and not just opinion. Promotes gentle, loving, and constructive techniques.

What we dislike: Strategies might fall short with some children.

Choice 3: Parent Hacks: 134 Genius Shortcuts for Life with Kids by Asha Dornfest

Our take: Comical yet practical "real world" approach to parenting.

What we like: Clever parenting hacks for new parents. Tone is encouraging and without judgement.

What we dislike: Scratches the surface, and isn't as in-depth as psychology-based books.

