The best oil filter

Changing the oil in your car is a necessity. If you're a do-it-yourself oil-changer, you're probably used to buying oil filters. Oil filters sift out contaminants in your oil and recirculate it into the engine. Unfortunately, not all oil filters maintain the same standards.

Oil filters vary in their size, materials, filtering capacity, and other aspects, so comparing models to find the best fit for your vehicle is an important step in keeping your car on the road longer.

If you're in need of a new oil filter, then read on. We've created the following useful buying guide to help you pick the best filter for your needs. Our top pick is the Fram Ultra Synthetic Oil Filter. It's the Rolls Royce of filters, good enough to put in any vehicle.

Considerations when choosing oil filters

How do oil filters work?

The oil in a car functions to keep your engine lubricated and running smoothly. If the oil has any debris, it can cause serious damage to the engine. Oil filters trap contaminants that may be mixed in with the oil as it cycles through your engine. Eventually, the filter may become too dirty to be effective and will need to be changed.

Brand

Some people prefer to use auto parts made by the original manufacturer of the vehicle. This is fine, if you can find them. However, when it comes to oil filters, you'll have to search through a number of third-party parts makers to find the right one for your car. There are several trusted brands of oil filters that you can count on.

Size

When you purchase an oil filter, it's imperative that you choose the right size. Every vehicle requires a different-sized oil filter, so keep this in mind when making your purchase.

Materials

Most oil filters are made from the same basic materials. However, some use different materials to sift out the contaminants from the oil. That's why it's important to know what you're getting for your money.

Steel is part of every oil filter. It's a very strong material, so it insures the filter doesn't burst under pressure.

Cellulose wood pulp is utilized in some oil filters to trap larger particles in the filter. This is usually present in more cost-effective oil filters.

Synthetic fiber is used in many high-performance oil filters to trap smaller particles. They are usually more effective than filters that use cellulose. They're also more expensive.

Features

High filtering capacity

Some oil filters have a high filtering capacity, which means they last longer than other filters before they need to be changed. Check the individual filter specs to find out the recommended filter change regimen.

Pressure relief valve

Oil filters that include pressure relief valves have a lower risk of circulating contaminated oil back into the engine. They also keep oil cycling to the engine in extremely low temperatures.

Price

Most oil filters cost between $5 and $20. Oil filters for around $5 often come in a multipack, which is useful for continuous filter changes. If you spend $10 for a filter, you can get a higher-grade filter from a name brand. For $20, you can find the highest quality oil filters that may include a pressure release valve.

FAQ

Q. Does the oil I use in my car impact what oil filter I should use?

A. To some extent, yes. Some filters function better with certain types of oil. Most mechanics recommend that you should use the type of oil recommended by your car's manufacturer. Then, choose a filter that is intended to work with the specific viscosity of your oil.

Q. When do I need to change my oil filter?

A. The easiest answer to this question is that you should change the filter every time you change your oil. The recommendation from most mechanics is to change your oil every three months or every 3,000 to 5,000 miles. This is the best way to make sure you don't forget to change the filter between oil changes.

Oil filters we recommend

Best of the best: Fram's Ultra Synthetic Spin-On Oil Filter

Our take: Works great on most vehicles and has a reasonable price.

What we like: Works well for synthetic oil on older vehicles specifically.

What we dislike: Can be somewhat hard to install with smaller wrenches.

Best bang for your buck: Bosch's Premium Oil Filter

Our take: The best option when you need a good filter on a budget.

What we like: Durable filter with a higher quality gasket than most other inexpensive options.

What we dislike: Not compatible with as many vehicles as some of its competitors.

Choice 3: Motorcraft's Oil Filter

Our take: An easy-to-install filter for the DIY mechanic.

What we like: Basic design and simple instructions make this a great filter for the less handy among us.

What we dislike: Fits on fewer vehicles than most other options.

