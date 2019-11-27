The best neck brace

If you suffer from chronic neck pain or recently sustained a cervical injury, then you know a neck brace may provide relief. These supportive orthopedic devices promote better posture and restore your neck to optimal alignment.

Neck braces resemble awkward, thick turtlenecks, and that's because their goal is to elevate your neck by providing a soft platform to rest your chin and jawbone. They're adjustable to help you find a comfortable position, which is especially important for all-day wear. With less strain and more relief, a neck brace is essential during your recovery.

To learn more about neck braces, read our buying guide. Our top choice, Leawell's Cervical Neck Traction Device, has a relaxing heating element to loosen up tense neck muscles.

Considerations when choosing neck braces

Types of neck braces

Soft cervical collars: Soft cervical collars balance comfort and support to relieve pressure around an injury. Made from foam rubber and a soft cotton or nylon covering, they're fully adjustable with Velcro straps. They also offer a bit more range of motion than rigid neck braces.

Rigid neck braces: Rigid neck braces are restrictive by nature, as their goal is to limit movement following injuries or procedures. They're usually made of molded plastic with soft, padded coatings and secure to the neck with a Velcro system.

Cervical-thoracic neck braces: Cervical-thoracic neck braces are used to restrict motion in patients who have sustained trauma to the neck or upper back. They're made of a plastic padded chest jacket, a chin support, and rear head rise, all of which are secured by a system of Velcro straps.

Features

Closures

Neck braces usually have Velcro closures, as they're easy to put on and remove. Other closure styles include hook and eye, string, or shoelace braces. These are harder to put on and require assistance.

Sizing

To find the right size, measure the circumference and height of your neck. While you can use a tape measure to do it yourself, it's recommended to defer to your physician for the best, most accurate measurement.

Adjustability

Adjustability varies between neck braces. Velcro systems and inflatable braces are the most common, as they're simple for the wearer to adjust independently. Braces with more complicated closures like shoelace styles offer even more adjustability options.

Finding a well-fitting brace

Contact points: Neck braces that shift can rub skin raw or result in breakouts. It's best to keep your skin moisturized, especially at contact points around the jawbone and beneath the chin.

Proper size: As with shoes and clothing, finding the proper size means you won't strain or struggle with your brace. If your brace is too small, it may obstruct your airway or make you feel claustrophobic. If it's too big, you won't have almost any support.

Adjustment by a physician: Just because a neck brace feels comfortable doesn't mean it's being worn correctly. Bring your neck brace to your doctor and ask them to make the necessary adjustments to ensure adequate support and relief.

Price

Basic foam neck braces cost less than $12, though more supportive designs cost closer to $30. If you need a neck brace that provides substantial comfort and alignment, expect to spend as much as $75 to $90.

FAQ

Q. Do neck braces have any latex components?

A. While it's not unusual to find it in medical equipment, most neck braces do not contain latex. If you have a latex allergy, it's important to check with the manufacturer before buying.

Q. Why does my neck brace feel looser than it used to?

A. Some materials become denser when long-term pressure is applied, such as your chin and jawbone resting on the brace. If you feel its integrity is compromised, it's best to buy a suitable replacement -- perhaps one with memory foam.

Neck braces we recommend

Best of the best: Leawell's Cervical Neck Traction Device

Our take: FDA-approved multi-functional neck brace with heating option.

What we like: Accommodating brace for chronic and new injuries. Promotes proper spinal alignment. Soothing heat is popular for those with neck strain.

What we dislike: Feels a bit cumbersome and awkward for some people.

Best bang for your buck: HealthStar's Universal Cervical Collar

Our take: Affordable and practical, this brace has a soft, non-irritating cover.

What we like: Foam core excels at stabilization and optimal positioning. Adjustability through Velcro closure.

What we dislike: May require frequent shifting and adjusting to maintain a comfortable fit.

Choice 3: Velpeau's Neck Brace

Our take: Contoured design strikes a balance between comfort and stability.

What we like: Adequate support for jaw and neck in a non-rigid shape. Lightweight and breathable for extended wear.

What we dislike: Research required regarding sizing, as they have over 10 sizes available.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.