The best men’s slipper

Bare feet and cold hardwood floors are not exactly a winning combination, which is why many men seek out a comfortable pair of slippers to wear around the house. A slipper does exactly what the name implies: it slips on and off easily without the need for laces or zippers. House slippers also provide additional security while negotiating slippery floors, and they provide warmth and support on cold winter nights.

When shopping for men's slippers, a proper but comfortable fit is always a consideration. Sizing for men's slippers can be a challenge, especially when looking for wider widths or half-sizes. We have compiled a short list of the best men's slippers on the market today. At the top of that list is UGG's Ascot Slipper, a solid choice from a well-respected brand name in the casual-shoe industry.

Considerations when choosing men's slippers

An open-back slipper is considered to be the easiest type of slipper to put on, because the user simply slips his foot through an upper band and an open- or closed-toe section. This makes an open-back slipper the ideal choice for those with mobility issues.

A closed-back slipper features a heel counter section that keeps the foot securely inside the shoe compartment. Some users may need to use a shoe horn to get into the slipper, but a closed-back slipper provides the best security while worn.

The bootie style of slipper includes additional material that covers the wearer's ankles, much like a standard short boot. Bootie slippers often include more insulation and a thicker lining, which makes them a good choice for cold-weather use.

A sandal-style slipper has an open back for easy access, but also has an open toe box and minimal strapping. The slipper may have a single overhead band or a thong section, much like traditional beach sandals or flip-flops. The sandal slipper is good for casual use in warmer weather.

Benefits

Many types of interior flooring, such as hardwood, tile and linoleum, are slick by design. Slippers with a rubberized sole can provide additional grip on such flooring, which means reduced chances of falling or sliding.

Walking on hard or abrasive types of flooring in bare feet can become painful, not to mention hazardous. The cushioning and insulation provided by a good pair of men's slippers will make a trip to the kitchen or bathroom much more comfortable.

Wearing standard shoes around the house often means tracking outside dirt and contaminants inside. By wearing clean slippers exclusively in the home, users will help keep the flooring cleaner and more sanitary.

Price

It is not unusual to find very basic men's slippers in a discount store for as little as $8 a pair, but durability and comfort will be issues to consider. A quality indoor/outdoor slipper with insulation, cushioning and a structured sole can cost anywhere from $20 to as much as $200 for luxury brands.

FAQ

Q. I live in a house with hardwood flooring. What should I look for in a men's slipper?

A. Because hardwood floors can be slick, you should look for a slipper with good traction. Hardwood floors can also be cold in the morning, so slippers with thicker insulation and additional cushioning would be ideal.

Q. My husband is recovering from a surgical procedure. What kind of slippers should I buy for him?

A. If mobility is an issue, you'll want to shop for a slipper with an open-back design for easier access. The width of the slipper may also be a consideration, since proper circulation can be restricted if the slipper is too narrow. The sole should also be firm for additional support and balance.

Men's slippers we recommend

Best of the best: UGG Men's Ascot Slipper

Our take: UGG's supportive design and solid insulation make it worth the additional upfront investment.

What we like: Durable and comfortable suede/fleece construction. Stylish design, almost a casual shoe. Available in a wide array of colors.

What we dislike: Sizing is not always accurate. Width can be narrower than expected. On the expensive side.

Best bang for your buck: Tamarac by Slippers International Men's Camper Moccasin

Our take: The wider design of this slipper makes it easy to slip on and off, ideal for older wearers and those recovering from medical procedures.

What we like: Stylish enough to be a casual shoe. Lining does not lose shape under stress. Retains heat well on cold flooring.

What we dislike: The sole is hard rubber with minimal padding. Decorative elements wear out quickly. No half-sizes offered.

Choice 3: RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper

Our take: The RockDove slipper uses a good blend of materials to make it versatile and comfortable. The low-profile heel counter makes it easier to slip on and off.

What we like: Can be worn indoors or outdoors. Memory foam padding is very thick and comfortable. Machine washable.

What we dislike: Can be noisy on certain types of flooring, such as hardwoods or linoleum. Sizing may not be true. Memory foam takes time to recover.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.