Best looks for spring in the Pantone Color of the Year

For the past 20 years, the Pantone Color Institute has selected the annual Pantone Color of the Year.

Some of these colors have gone on to influence product development and purchasing decisions in a variety of industries, including fashion and houseware. Each year, the Pantone Color Institute consults trend analysis and inspiration from around the world as part of their selection process.

In 2020, all that hard work culminated in the selection of PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue as the Pantone Color of the Year. When asked why Classic Blue, Leatrice Eiseman the executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, said, "We are living in a time that required truth and faith. It is this kind of constancy and confidence that is expressed in PANTONE 19-4052 Classic Blue, a solid and dependable blue hue we can always rely on."

We loved the idea behind this calming and enduring blue and wanted to see how we could get our hands on it this spring. Here are some of our favorite Classic Blue items.

Clothes and shoes

Pantone Classic Blue Canvas OCA Hightops: $98 at Cariuma

If you're unfamiliar with Cariuma, they're a sustainable sneaker company best known for making comfy casual shoes. This year, they've paired with Pantone to introduce a line of Classic Blue sneakers. We're big fans of these canvas high tops, but you can find Pantone versions of all of Cariuma's signature styles.

Allbirds Women's Tree Breezers: $95 at Allbirds

When we found out Allbirds was making a limited edition Classic Blue slip-on flat, we had to tell you about it. We love that your feet stay cool in these lightweight and breezy flats, and we think they're a great option for the office and for running errands, particularly in the spring and summer months

Vans Classic Slip-On Shoe: $49.95 at Backcountry

Two great things are better than one. That's why we're so excited about these Vans Classic Slip-On Shoes in Classic Blue. We love that this low-profile shoe design is available in such a versatile and trendy color.

Herschel Supply Classic 24L Backpack: $44:94+ at Backcountry

This classic Herschel design offers a simple daypack that can take you from a weekend excursion to your commute to work. We love that this trendy style is available in our Pantone Color of the Year (the navy color option), making it doubly fashionable.

Patagonia Micro D Fleece Pullover: $59 at Backcountry

This lightweight fleece from Patagonia is incredibly versatile and made from recycled polyester fibers. Not only is it this year's Pantone Color of the Year, but it's also a super-wearable color that compliments most outfits.

Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit: $79 at Nordstrom

If you're planning a tropical getaway for spring break or simply dreaming of sunnier days by the pool, why not pick up this timeless Classic Blue one-piece? We like this suit for its clean lines and flattering ruching on the front.

Makeup

NARS Outremer Eyeshadow Bright True Blue: $16.01 at Amazon

This blue eyeshadow is not for the faint of heart, but if you think you can handle it, we're all about it. This long-lasting, creamy eyeshadow is great for creating a bold look or accentuating a smokey eye.

OPI Nail Lacquer Nail Polish, Less Is Norse (Dark Ice Blue): $10.50 at Ulta

Red nails can get a little been-there-done-that, so why not opt for blue nails to match the year's color? Less Is Norse by OPI is an easy-to-wear dark blue that looks very similar to our Pantone 2020 Color of the Year.

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara: $25 at Ulta

Blue mascara is a fun and easy way to add a little oomph to your makeup, especially when you're crafting a nighttime look or hoping to accentuate your eye color. BADgal Bang! is a great option for adding volume, length, and a pop of blue to your lashes.

Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette: $27 at Sephora

If you're interested in experimenting with a bold blue eye, we'd suggest the Sapphire-toned Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette by Huda Beauty. This palette comes with nine eyeshadows including five shimmer and four matte shadows. Blend them to create a show-stopping look.

Tom Ford Boys & Girls Cardi Sheer Lip Color: $36 at Neiman Marcus

We've all seen a sultry red lip, but what about blue? Tom Ford has included a dramatic blue lipstick called Cardi in his Boys & Girls collection. This sensuous shade can add a pop of effervescence to your look.

Accessories

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Water Bottle: $32.95+ at Amazon

These days, an insulated water bottle has become a must-have accessory. Hydro Flask is leading the way with its double-wall vacuum insulation, which can protect against temperature fluctuation for hours. We love that Hydro Flask offers a number of its bottles in Classic Blue.

Montblanc Meisterstuck Stainless Steel Cufflinks: $350 at Saks Fifth Avenue

These Classic Blue cufflinks offer a subtle yet elegant nod to the Pantone Color of the Year. The rectangular cufflinks with a tiled patterned are inlaid into a stainless steel frame with the Montblanc signature.

Ray-Ban 51mm Classic Wayfarer Sunglasses: $159 at Nordstrom

The Ray-Ban Wayfarer is one of those timeless sunglass styles that never gets old. This version with a Classic Blue frame and blue lenses is a great way to show your love for the Pantone Color of the Year, particularly going into spring. We think they'd look great with an all-white outfit and your favorite denim jacket.

Popatu Trolley Rolling Backpack Set: $32 at Nordstrom

We can't leave the kids out of the Pantone fun! This airplane-shaped rolling backpack from Popatu has Classic Blue wings and straps. Kids ages three and up will love carrying this jet-setting backpack while parents will love that it's machine washable.

