The best LEGO Ninjago set

What do ninjas and LEGOs have in common? They're both awesome, which is why LEGO decided to marry the two to launch a television show called Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu. Now you can join in the action -- and re-create battles and adventures -- through a LEGO Ninjago set.

If you love the TV show or movie or want to try a new LEGO set, Ninjago is the way to go. Create exciting battle scenes featuring minifigures in vehicles, locations, and even at the helm of Mechs. Each LEGO Ninjago set is detail-oriented, right down to the shingles on the roof of the Spinjitzu monastery.

Ready to choose a new LEGO Ninjago set? Here's our buying guide featuring our favorite one, LEGO Ninjago Movie Fire Mech Building Kit. Erect this mighty battle figure, and enjoy its shoulder disc shooters and poseable arms and legs.

Considerations when choosing LEGO Ninjago sets

Size

If you're not sure how much space you'll need for your new LEGO Ninjago set, we've got a lifehack for that. Simply take the square root of the piece count to determine how many square inches of working space you'll need. If your set is 400 pieces, for example, the square root is 20 -- which means you'll need a clear space of at least 20 x 20 inches to build.

Age range

Like other LEGO products, Ninjago sets are clearly marked with the intended age range for the set. This is based on the complexity of the build project, piece count, and how long it takes to complete it. Keep in mind the ages are recommended ranges more than anything, as it's not unusual for an eight-year-old to enjoy a LEGO Ninjago set geared toward ages 9 to 13.

Features

Pieces

LEGO Ninjago sets have anywhere from 100 to 2,000 pieces. This information is also clearly marked on the box, usually below the age range and five-digit set number. Piece count refers to all components of the project, which aren't always bricks; it includes minifigures, mechanical components and decorative LEGO pieces such as trees or flags.

Minifigures

One of the most appealing features of LEGO Ninjago sets are their minifigures, whose details echo those from the TV and movie characters. There's a pretty expansive universe of characters in the critically acclaimed series. You'll encounter many of them in LEGO Ninjago sets, which feature up to eight character minifigures.

Mechs

If you're interested in large-scale projects, such as those that are up to two feet tall, consider one of the line's Mechs. These LEGO Ninjago sets feature vehicles and robots and will have an interesting assortment of moving and poseable parts.

Themes

LEGO Ninjago sets are either based on the TV series or the movie. The narratives are totally different between them, which means the sets will also vary quite a bit. Lucky for you, LEGO Ninjago sets are clearly marked to indicate whether they're from the show or the movie, so it's easy to tell them apart based on packaging alone.

Price

Small LEGO Ninjago sets, featuring a minifigure and quick-build project, cost $10 or less. Mid-range sets with up to 600 pieces cost anywhere from $10 to $60. The largest LEGO Ninjago sets with between 700 and 2,000 pieces can cost as much as $200.

FAQ

Q. Do I have to be a fan of the TV show or movie to enjoy LEGO Ninjago sets?

A. Definitely not. Like other LEGOs, these sets are designed for open-ended and creative play. Have fun simply building them -- and investing stories and battles of your own -- even if you never intend to watch the show or movie.

Q. What should I do if I'm missing pieces of my LEGO Ninjago set?

A. You can contact LEGO directly regarding replacements, especially because these sets feature speciality bricks in unique colors.

LEGO Ninjago sets we recommend

Best of the best: LEGO Ninjago Movie Fire Mech Building Kit

Our take: Build a fully posable Fire Mech with this 944-piece kit.

What we like: Comes with blasters and six minifigures. Reaches 14" high and 8" wide fully built.

What we dislike: Fire Mech's legs could be a bit more stable.

Best bang for your buck: LEGO Ninjago Legacy Monastery of Spinjitzu

Our take: Impressive 1,070-piece set whose monastery is almost a foot tall.

What we like: Well-detailed piece inspired by the show. Has eight minifigures, weapons, and plenty of movable parts.

What we dislike: Requires some dedication to complete full build.

Choice 3: LEGO Ninjago Movie Water Strider

Our take: Mid-size set with 494 pieces featuring the totally poseable vehicle from the movie.

What we like: Cockpit rotates 360 degrees. Has four minifigures. Compatible with LEGO construction sets.

What we dislike: Heavy-handed play can mean some parts dislodge.

