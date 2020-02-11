The best LED candelabra light bulb

Chandeliers are meant to throw a warm and sparkly glow on whatever space they illuminate, but replacing bulbs can be difficult. If your chandelier is in need of new bulbs, it might be time to switch to LED candelabra bulbs, which last far longer than incandescent bulbs and lower your electric bills.

LED candelabra bulbs vary in their brightness, shape, and settings, giving you plenty of options to find the right lights for your chandelier.

Our buying guide gives you tips on finding LED candelabra bulbs that will give off a glow just as pleasant as incandescent bulbs. We've also included reviews at the end of our top picks, like the HUDSON LIGHTING Dimmable Candelabra LED Light Bulbs, which are known for their smooth dimming function.

Considerations when choosing LED candelabra light bulbs

Color temperature

When choosing LED candelabra bulbs for a dining room chandelier, consider 2,400 kelvin (K) bulbs, which look like dimmed incandescent bulbs. You can also choose a 2,150 K LED bulb that will mimic the glow of candlelight.

Lumens

Forget everything you learned about wattage when shopping for LED bulbs. LED bulbs use a fraction of the energy that incandescent bulbs use. LED bulbs are rated in lumens, which measure how bright the bulb burns. A 450-lumen LED candelabra bulb outputs brightness equivalent to a 40-watt incandescent bulb. If you're replacing a 25-watt incandescent chandelier bulb, choose an LED bulb that outputs 200 lumens.

Shape

LED candelabra lights for traditional chandeliers may be torpedo or egg-shaped bulbs. You'll also find LED candelabra lights for more contemporary or modern chandeliers, such as mid-century modern sputnik-style fixtures, which require globe-shaped bulbs.

Features

Dimmable

Not every LED candelabra bulb is dimmable, and the dimmable ones may be iffy. Some may not dim down all the way, or they may flicker when dimmed. It may take a bit of experimenting to find the right brand that dims smoothly.

Finish

Today's LED candelabra light bulbs look surprisingly similar to the aesthetics of incandescent candelabra bulbs. Some LED candelabra bulbs have clear bulbs that are best for shaded chandeliers. Frosted and tinted versions are also available for bare-bulb chandeliers. Tinted LED bulbs may have a sheer or amber tint to them.

Price

Non-dimmable LED candelabra light bulbs are the least expensive, averaging about $4 each. Dimmable LED candelabra bulbs cost about $18 to $28 for small multipacks, while larger multipacks of dimmable LED candelabra bulbs start at about $30.

FAQ

Q. Is it true that LED bulbs won't get hot?

A. LED bulbs give off a bit of heat, but not nearly the amount that traditional light bulbs emit.

Q. Aren't LED candelabra bulbs either too bright or too muddy for a chandelier?

A. LED candelabra bulbs can emit shades of white from warm yellow like incandescent bulbs up through cool blues that mimic daylight. While some people still prefer the look of incandescent bulbs, LED candelabra bulbs can have a bright and clean light that works well for chandeliers.

Q. How long will LED candelabra bulbs last?

A. Most LED bulbs are rated for a life of 50,000 hours. That's about 11 years if the bulb is used 12 hours a day, but most chandeliers are used for less than 12 hours in a day. This is 50 times longer than an incandescent, 25 times longer than halogen, and about 10 times longer than a CFL (compact fluorescent light).

LED candelabra light bulbs we recommend

Best of the best: HUDSON LIGHTING's Dimmable Candelabra LED Light Bulbs

Our take: Tops in customer service and a decent quality of light from these torpedo-shaped bulbs.

What we like: Bulbs won't flicker when dimmed. The light is soft like an incandescent bulb and never harsh. The little bit of extra thread on the bulb means it fits deeper sockets.

What we dislike: Bulbs may not last as long as they should.

Best bang for your buck: Philips' LED Dimmable B11 Clear Candle Light Bulb

Our take: A deal on torpedo-shaped candelabra bulbs that offers great value and quality from a trusted bulb manufacturer.

What we like: Consumes a mere 4 watts of power. These work well when dimmed. Not as soft as incandescent lighting, but the light is acceptable and not harsh.

What we dislike: Bulbs have an unusual appearance and don't look like traditional candelabra bulbs.

Choice 3: JandCase's G14 E12 LED Bulb

Our take: If you need globe-shaped light bulbs for your chandelier, this is your best bet when it comes to affordable LED bulbs.

What we like: The three-in-one lighting options (27 K, 6 K, 4 K color temperatures) let you experiment with color temperatures. The bulb has a memory function that remembers the last setting.

What we dislike: Quality-control issues include buzzing, flickering, and dimming problems.

