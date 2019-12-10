The best Leatherman tool

The Leatherman brand name is synonymous with the multi-tool -- an iconic gadget boasting unparalleled design and innovation. Each Leatherman is outfitted with anywhere from six to more than two dozen different tools and blades that cover every conceivable need you may have, whether you're a survivalist or a cable installer.

There are different sizes of Leatherman tools, from keychains to heavy-duty apparatuses, and a plethora of features to optimize use. To learn more about the variety of products Leatherman now offers, read this shopping guide. We've also included our favorite Leatherman models, like the Surge, which is equipped with 21 tools.

Considerations when choosing Leatherman tools

All-arounders vs. targeted use

The majority of Leatherman tools are designed for versatile, general use. Most are built around a pair of pliers with other tools and blades stored in the handle. These can include scissors, bottle and can openers, wrenches, screwdrivers, and wire cutters. Other models are specifically targeted for a particular trade or venture, from hunters to skateboarders to winter sports participants. They include tools specific to that activity.

Size

Leatherman tools come in a variety of sizes:

Wearable Leatherman tools fit around the wrist like a watch band. They can include up to 29 tools, such as screwdrivers, can/bottle openers, and box wrenches. Be aware that wearables don't include any blades or pliers so as to be travel-friendly.

Leatherman keychains feature six to nine tools. All include small pliers, at least one blade, and a nail file. The compact size is designed to dangle on your keychain for very basic needs.

Pocket-sized Leatherman models feature five to 15 tools and blades. Some are fashioned in a pocket-knife style while others are designed in the classic Leatherman style, with pliers at their center. The brand also offers pocket tools that are simpler than the multi-tool design. These include streamlined, lightweight tools for the surfer, skier, or skater.

Full-sized Leatherman models typically include between 14 and 19 tools and blades. These classic models are built for survival and generally feature pliers at their center.

Heavy-duty Leatherman products include up to 21 tools and feature the longest blades and largest pliers of the line. These are considered the workhorses of the Leatherman multi-tools and are built to last. However, they are the heaviest models.

Weight

In addition to size, weight is an important consideration when choosing a Leatherman tool. Will you be hauling it on a backpacking trip or will it be housed in your toolbox? Heavy-duty and full-sized models weigh the most, but the brand also offers a Skeletool line of products that are designed to be lightweight and extremely portable. These models typically feature seven tools and weigh in at only five ounces (compared to the 12.5 ounces of the top-selling heavy-duty models).

Features

Many Leatherman tools include the following features, which enhance the quality, versatility, and life of the multi-tool.

Geared drives (as opposed to a pinned connection) allow you to use the individual tool or blade with more force and also magnify the pressure you apply, so less force is actually needed.

Spring-action jaws are useful when using the pliers that are the centerpiece of many Leatherman models -- or their scissors. Spring-loaded tools quickly return to their open position after each use, providing faster repeated action.

Blade-locking mechanisms are a common safety feature on Leatherman. "All-locking" tools mean that the blades and tools stay in place and won't fold on your finger, potentially injuring you, when in use.

Replaceable tools are a great feature to extend the life of your Leatherman. Wire cutters in particular need to be replaced due to normal wear and tear, since sharpening them isn't practical. Some models are also customizable, so you can switch in tools better suited for your needs.

Sheaths are a handy accessory to keep your Leatherman protected when not in use. The brand offers some attractive leather sheaths; however, nylon sheaths offer better protection against the elements.

Price

Entry-level Leatherman tools start at $30 in keychain and pocket-sized models. Full-sized Leatherman models range in price from $60 to $160, with specialized models and multi-tool watches costing up to $400.

FAQ

Q. Can I bring a Leatherman on the airplane?

A. Any tool with a blade or sharp point cannot be brought on a commercial flight, though they are allowed in checked baggage. Some Leatherman tools are TSA-approved, however. You can visit the Leatherman website for more information on these.

Q. Do I need to sharpen the blades of my Leatherman?

A. Depending on the frequency of use, any bladed tool on your Leatherman will eventually become dull. A straight-edged tool, like a knife, can be sharpened to an angle of 32 degrees. A serrated blade, like a saw, needs a special but widely available tool to be honed.

Leatherman tools we recommend

Best of the best: Leatherman Surge

Our take: A heavy-duty Leatherman that is one of the most rugged, comprehensive multi-tools the brand has to offer.

What we like: Boasts 21 tools in all, with the largest pliers and blades. Only requires one hand to open all tools. All-locking feature. Comes in both black and stainless steel.

What we dislike: Black finish arrives "oily" but fades over time.

Best bang for your buck: Leatherman Sidekick

Our take: A pocket-sized Leatherman that's half the size and price of our best of the best.

What we like: Equipped with 14 tools including spring-action pliers. Comes with nylon sheath. Priced for those on a budget who still want a classic-style Leatherman.

What we dislike: Flat-head screwdriver isn't as versatile as higher-priced models.

Choice 3: Leatherman Skeletool

Our take: A mid-priced, ultra-lightweight Leatherman that includes the basics.

What we like: Streamlined, elegant design with seven tools. Unique curved handle is easy to grip. Locking blade is half serrated. Nylon sheath can fit extra parts or bits.

What we dislike: Pliers are only appropriate for light to medium-duty jobs.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.