The best Kohler toilet

Founded in 1873, the Kohler company is one of the world's leading producers of ceramic plumbing products. In fact, many older homes still contain Kohler toilets and sinks that came off the Kohler production line a hundred years ago. Known for quality and craftsmanship, a Kohler toilet is a wise investment for any home.

If you're in the market for a quality Kohler toilet, read our helpful shopping guide. In it, we compare several of Kohler's best models and offer tips on installation and repairs. Our top pick is the KOHLER Memoirs Toilet, a high-end model that blends nicely with other Kohler products to create a unified and elegant bathroom ensemble.

Considerations when choosing Kohler toilets

Height

The height of a toilet from ground to seat may not sound like an important consideration, but people do develop preferences over time. A standard Kohler toilet seat hovers 15 to 17 inches above the floor. A chair-style Kohler toilet seat is 17 to 19 inches above the floor. These additional inches can make it easier for an older or physically challenged person to mount and dismount. Need something taller? Kohler also offers toilets with customized dimensions.

Bowl and seat shape

A Kohler toilet bowl and seat may be round or elongated. Toilets designed for smaller spaces tend to be round with a distance of 16.5 to 17 inches from front to back. Notably, some users find round toilet seats to be less comfortable than elongated seats. An elongated toilet seat measures 18.5 to 19 inches from front to back.

One-piece vs. two-piece design

Most toilets installed in private homes have two components: a tank that holds fresh water and a bowl that supports the seat. The components may be unified in a "one-piece" or "two-piece" design.

In a one-piece Kohler toilet, the tank and bowl are made of a single piece of ceramic. No seam exists between the two sections, making the toilet easier to clean. Two-piece Kohler toilets are more common than one-piece toilets. The tank is bolted to the bowl during installation, forming a seam that can be challenging to clean. Some tanks develop a slow leak over time.

Low-flow regulations

All Kohler toilets manufactured after 1994 must meet the standards of low-flow plumbing. This means that the toilet can only use 1.6 gallons of fresh water per flush. Some users find that several flush cycles are required to maintain a clean bowl between uses, which appears to negate any environmental benefits. Thankfully, Kohler and other toilet manufacturers have developed ways to boost the flushing power of these federally mandated low-flow toilets.

Price

A basic two-piece Kohler toilet with a minimal flow rating costs between $100 and $200. A Kohler toilet with improved flushing power costs $200 to $350 on average, while high-end one-piece toilets from the brand start in the $400 to $500 range.

FAQ

Q. What upgrades can I find on a new Kohler toilet?

A. There are several popular upgrades, like the popular two-flush option for liquid or solid waste. For those who seek a more effective flush, there are models with a pressurized assist option. There are also add-ons such as a bidet for enhanced personal hygiene and a rudimentary hand sink fed by the tank's clean water feedline.

Q. I'm doing some remodeling. Is removing a Kohler toilet something I can do as an amateur handyman?

A. While the process of removing and replacing a toilet can be more aggravating than difficult, it's wise to educate yourself before attempting the task. You will need to shut off the water supply to the commode, remove several anchor bolts, remove the bulky ceramic toilet, and install a new wax sealing ring. You will also need at least one assistant to help maneuver the outgoing and incoming toilets.

Kohler toilets we recommend

Best of the best: KOHLER Memoirs Toilet

Our take: This comfort-height Kohler toilet meshes well with other Kohler products to create a unified bathroom appearance. We like the elongated seat, which maximizes comfort.

What we like: Aesthetically pleasing design with simple lines. Easy to install and maintain. Strong gravity-assisted siphoning action during flush.

What we dislike: Handle can become loose over time. Parts may be missing upon delivery.

Best bang for your buck: KOHLER Wellworth Two-Piece Round-Front Dual-Flush Toilet

Our take: The Wellworth's round seat and low height may not be suitable for everyone, but it's an affordable alternative for those who want Kohler quality on a budget.

What we like: The smaller profile fits in tight living quarters. Includes dual controls for solid and liquid flushing. Affordable price.

What we dislike: Height is lower and seat is smaller than some may expect.

Choice 3: KOHLER Highline Comfort Height Toilet

Our take: Contractors and renovators will want to consider the cost benefits of a Highline toilet from Kohler. DIYers will also appreciate its straightforward installation.

What we like: Affordable price for a genuine Kohler product. Elongated bowl is comfortable. Good solid waste disposal. Easy to install in smaller bathrooms.

What we dislike: Some reports of leakage around anchor points. Some caulking may be required after installation.

