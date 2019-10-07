The best kinesiology tape

Whether you regularly frequent the basketball court or enjoy daily morning runs, injuries are an unfortunate part of an athlete's life. The injured are left sidelined and frustrated during their periods of inactivity, often watching with envy as others continue to play and train. However, injuries don't always have to leave you glued to the couch, sulking in despair.

Specialty products like our top choice, KT TAPE's Pro Synthetic Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape, might be the answer to returning to your feet even throughout the healing process. To learn more, keep reading our guide.

Considerations when choosing kinesiology tape

What is kinesiology tape and why use it?

It's a stretchy fabric with a sticky backing designed for use by athletes and those pursuing any type of physical activity. An adhesive backing keeps the tape in place on your body, while the sturdy elastic design provides support for both muscles and joints. This type of athletic accessory is useful for both injury prevention and treatment. There are various examples of kinesiology tape benefits:

Pain relief: Limits pressure on sensitive parts of the body, including muscles and joints, to reduce discomfort resulting from injury.

Support for continued activity: Correct taping can successfully reduce pain and inflammation, which allows for the continuation of regular activities even when recovering from an injury.

Cramp prevention: Improves blood flow, which limits the chances of cramps during workouts.

Aids in recovery: Limits the accumulation of lactic acid in muscles to reduce post-workout muscle soreness and stiffness.

Heals bruises: Apply tape to bruised spots on the body to reduce blood accumulation and increase the speed of healing time.

Limits inflammation: Applying the stretchy elastic fabric to frequently inflamed areas reduces the chance of fluid build-up, prevents inflammation, and speeds up the healing process.

Features

Staying power

Quality adhesive is key. If tape doesn't properly adhere to the body, it can't possibly support your muscles, ligaments, and joints. Kinesiology tape should be sticky enough that it stays on for days at a time and doesn't lose its staying power when stretched. For added durability, choose tape with a waterproof adhesive.

Material

Kinesiology tapes are dual-layered and usually feature an inner plastic layer that provides the basis for supporting muscles and joints. The outer layer is made of either cotton or synthetic materials. Cotton is stretchy, lightweight, and breathable. Synthetic materials, on the other hand, are much more durable than cotton and are usually water-resistant.

Stretchiness

Kinesiology tape should feature an elasticity rating, which tells you how much the tape is capable of stretching when placed on the body to support musculature and joints. Ultra-stretchy tapes are your best bet because they're easy to apply. Opt for tape with an elasticity of 160% or more for best results and for a greater range of motion.

Precut

Kinesiology tape is usually sold in a roll, so it must be cut to size before application. Users new to this type of injury prevention and treatment tool may prefer to purchase pre-cut strips of kinesiology tape. The pieces are usually cut to fit specific body areas, so there's little expertise required to apply them.

Price

A roll of kinesiology tape costs between $5 and $75. Pre-cut strips tend to cost more than rolls, and the longer the roll, the higher the price.

FAQ

Q. How do I apply kinesiology tape?

A. Before applying tape to your body, be sure that the area is clean and thoroughly dry. Tape won't adhere well to a dirty and wet patch of skin. Removing hair from the area is also recommended to increase adherence and prevent pain upon removal. Before application, stretch and loosen your muscles. Avoid touching the sticky backing of the tape to prevent it from losing its adhesiveness. When applying, stretch out the middle portion of the piece of tape, and not the ends. Check out YouTube for kinesiology tape application tips, or ask a physiotherapist to provide guidance.

Q. Is it possible to have an allergic reaction to kinesiology tape?

A. Yes. If placed on an open wound, rash, or other sensitive area, you may experience a reaction to the adhesive on the back of kinesiology tape. Some tapes also contain latex, which some people are allergic to. Most people shouldn't have an issue because this type of tape typically features a hypoallergenic backing.

Kinesiology tape we recommend

Best of the best: KT TAPE's Pro Synthetic Kinesiology Therapeutic Tape

Our take: A high-quality option that wears like a second skin.

What we like: Has an impressive 160% elasticity rating. Long-lasting durable adhesive. Stays on even when exposed to water. Includes pre-cut strips.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: mytape's Kinesiology Tape Pro

Our take: Inexpensive hypoallergenic solution for those with sensitive skin and a tight budget.

What we like: Stretchy tape provides excellent range of motion. Latex-free. Waterproof. Low price point.

What we dislike: Sticky tape is a bit difficult to remove.

Choice 3: RockTape's Kinesiology Tape for Athletes

Our take: Super stretchy tape ideal for use while training.

What we like: Highly elastic (180% rating). The adhesive has incredible staying power. Latex-free.

What we dislike: Tends to fray at the outer edges.

