The best Kate Spade wallet

Kate Spade wrote a new chapter in handbag and fashion history and pioneered styles that have risen to icon status. If you're no stranger to the brand, give your Kate Spade handbag a matching wallet.

Kate Spade wallets are constructed just as beautifully as the brand's handbags. They come in classic and on-trend colors and a wide variety of patterns and prints. Each wallet's design retains the brand's signature simple sophistication, meaning they're effortlessly elegant. With Kate Spade, less is more.

If you're ready to add a touch of class to your accessories, look to our buying guide on Kate Spade wallets for inspiration. We're including our favorite style, the Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Lacey Wallet. Its elegant profile provides 12 card slots and a zippered change pocket.

Considerations when choosing Kate Spade wallets

Size

Kate Spade wallets have quite the size range. Card case styles can fit in your pocket or inside a larger wallet. Mid-size wallets include folding and zipper styles. Full-size wallets mostly include Kate Spade's continental styles, which take up considerable space and require larger handbags.

Capacity

While size is a practical concern when choosing a Kate Spade wallet, capacity is equally important. Have realistic expectations if you're buying a wallet for everyday use. If you love a style but can't fit all your essentials, you may need to upgrade to a larger size with more space. Luckily, if you love a pattern or color, Kate Spade usually offers it in more than one size.

Style

Kate Spade wallets are a distinct style, though they're quite diverse in terms of colors, designs, and even materials. The brand has wallets in conservative styles with smaller logos, as well as eye-popping glitter wallets that are easy to spot in your handbag. There are plenty of modest styles in between, and at the end of the day, it's a matter of preference.

Features

Materials

Kate Spade wallets are usually made of leather, though certain styles are available in vegan leather or synthetic blends. In fact, some styles are offered in more than one material, which means your options aren't limited by design or style.

Closures

The majority of Kate Spade wallets have zippers, though some feature snap closures. More often than not, this hardware is in a finish that contrasts the rest of the wallet's colors.

It's common, for example, to see Kate Spade wallets with bold gold zippers. Regardless of the closure style, the hardware finish is the same as the Kate Spade logo and emblem.

Price

Kate Spade wallets start at $50 to $80, which includes card cases and minimalist styles. Mid-size wallets cost between $100 and $150, depending on their design and materials. Top-range Kate Spade wallets cost closer to $200 and include large wallets and limited edition styles.

FAQ

Q. Do all Kate Spade wallets come with wrist straps?

A. Only select styles come with wrist straps. For the most part, continental wallets, hybrid wristlets, and some evening bag-inspired wallets include them. Smaller Kate Spade wallets, however, often have attached keychains or keyrings.

Q. Does my Kate Spade wallet have to match my handbag?

A. Not at all. In fact, many women choose opposing patterns and colors for their Kate Spade wallets and handbags. Other women use Kate Spade wallets with handbags by other designers. While a coordinating Kate Spade wallet and handbag set is a nice touch, it's entirely up to you.

Kate Spade wallets we recommend

Best of the best: Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Lacey Wallet

Our take: Sophisticated full-size wallet offers a high level of organization.

What we like: Popular bifold style features several card slots and compartments in a slim design.

What we dislike: Zipper can have quirks or jam if the wallet is overstuffed.

Best bang for your buck: Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Card Holder

Our take: Holds a couple essential cards and is made from vegan leather.

What we like: Great for minimalists or those who need to pack light in a handbag. Sleek design in bold colors.

What we dislike: Limited space, and it's unlikely you can fit bills inside.

Choice 3: Kate Spade New York Cameron Street Adalyn Wallet

Our take: Attractive trendy wallet on the smaller side with ample space for the average person.

What we like: Saves space as its footprint is similar to a deck of cards. External ID slot saves the number of times you need to open the wallet.

What we dislike: Can be a tight squeeze if you've filled it to capacity.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.