The best Jura coffee maker

These days, you don't have to go to a coffee shop to get a great cup of joe. Whether your favorite is a shot of espresso, a latte, a cappuccino, or just a classic cup of regular, you can make barista-quality drinks at home with a Jura coffee maker. The Swiss based offers an impressive range of automatic coffee makers that can prepare coffee, espresso, lattes, and cappuccinos with ease because the machine takes care of the entire process -- from grinding to cleaning -- without requiring too much time or effort from you.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes a few specific product recommendations at the end. Our top pick, the Jura Chrome Automatic Coffee Machine, offers 12 programmable drink specialties, eight programmable levels of coffee strength, and a six-level grinder for complete customization of your favorite coffee beverages.

Considerations when choosing Jura coffee makers

Drink settings

When you're springing for a Jura coffee maker, it has to be able to make your favorite coffee-based drinks. Every model can make coffee, espresso, and ristretto, so if those are your favorite beverages, you'll be satisfied with any option. But if you're a fan of lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and other more complicated drinks, you'll need to be a little choosier about the Jura coffee maker you choose. Opt for a high-end model that offers up to 17 programmable drink settings for the most options.

Size

Jura coffee makers are all-in-one appliances that can grind and brew your coffee, which means they can take up quite a bit of space on your countertop. The good news is that the brand offers machines in several different sizes, so you should be able to find a model that will work in your kitchen. High-end, feature-packed models are usually the largest, while basic machines that only make coffee and espresso are smaller and more compact. But remember that they don't offer too many special features either.

Grinder type

Every Jura coffee maker has a built-in coffee grinder to simplify the coffee-making process. The type of grinder differs depending on the model, though. The machines can have multilevel conical grinders, conical burr grinders, or dual ceramic disc grinders. Higher-end models feature the exclusive Aroma+ grinder, which offers much quieter, more efficient grinding.

Features

Touchscreen controls

Jura coffee makers are very easy to use because of their user-friendly controls for grinding, brewing the coffee, frothing milk, and cleaning the machine. Some less expensive models feature button controls, though, while higher-end machines feature touchscreen controls that make it even easier to take advantage of all of your coffee maker's features and settings.

Coffee strength options

One of the great things about a Jura coffee maker is that it allows you to choose the perfect strength for every cup of coffee you brew. You can find models with three to eight strength settings, depending on how much control you want over your brew.

Pulse extraction process (PEP)

Want your cup of coffee as fast as possible? Look for a Jura coffee maker that features the pulse extraction process (PEP). This innovative technology not only pre-infuses ground coffee before brewing to make sure that you get all the flavor and aroma out of it, but it also cut the time necessary for the extraction process in half.

Powder chute

Sometimes, you don't want to wait to grind fresh beans for your coffee. That's why some Jura coffee makers feature a powder chute that allows you to use pre-ground coffee in your machine when you're in a hurry.

Milk frother

Can't resist a frothy cappuccino, latte, or mocha? Opt for a Jura coffee maker with a built-in milk frother. You can froth your favorite milk to create delicious, rich foam to mix into your drinks or use as a topping without needing a second appliance on your counter.

Self-cleaning

Don't want to deal with the hassle of cleaning your coffee machine? Some high-end Jura models have a self-cleaning mode, so you don't have to do anything more than press a button to start the cleaning process.

Price

You'll usually pay between $750 and $9,000 for a Jura coffee maker. Small basic models can range from $750 to $1,000, while mid-size models that make other drinks in addition to coffee and espresso go for $1,000 to $3,200. For the largest, most feature-packed models, though, you can pay anywhere from $3,200 to $9,000.

FAQ

Q. How often do I need to clean a Jura coffee maker?

A. A Jura coffee maker usually needs to be cleaned every four to eight weeks. Most machines will let you know when it's time for a cleaning.

Q. What kind of warranty protection do Jura coffee makers have?

A. Jura provides warranty coverage for issues that don't result from accident, misuse, or normal wear and tear for a period of two years or up to 6,000 brews.

Jura coffee makers we recommend

Best of the best: Jura Chrome Automatic Coffee Machine

Our take: A coffee machine that delivers coffeehouse-quality beverages and allows you to customize settings to suit your preferences.

What we like: Features 12 programmable specialties and eight programmable strength levels for total customization. Grinder offers six grind levels, too. Features PEP technology for more efficient extraction.

What we dislike: Some users wish the max temperature were higher.

Best bang for your buck: Jura ENA Micro 1 Automatic Coffee Machine

Our take: An excellent coffee and espresso maker that delivers major convenience and consistency.

What we like: Features a multilevel grinder that conveniently grinds beans with the touch of a button. Offers video tutorials to make using and caring for the machine even easier. Has an automatic energy-saving mode for improved energy efficiency.

What we dislike: Can sometimes make clicking sounds that concern users.

Choice 3: Jura Platinum Automatic Coffee Machine

Our take: A coffee maker with a superior design and varied customization options to please even the most discerning coffee drinker.

What we like: Operation only requires the touch of a single button. Allows you to program the number of ounces per cup and desired temperature to customize your beverages. Features a height-adjustable coffee spout to fit any size cup.

What we dislike: Self-cleaning feature can sometimes cause a mess, so it helps to keep an empty cup on hand.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.