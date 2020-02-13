The best garcinia cambogia supplement

Sticking to a weight loss plan is tough. That's why so many people turn to supplements to help them drop pounds. Garcinia cambogia, a tropical fruit native to Southeast Asia and Africa, is one of the most popular weight loss supplements because it's believed to help curb appetite and prevent overeating. It's the hydroxycitric acid (HCA) in garcinia cambogia that aids in weight loss, though the supplement is also thought to help treat intestinal issues, soothe the pain and inflammation associated with rheumatoid arthritis, and lower cholesterol.

Interested in using garcinia cambogia to help you reach your weight loss goals? Our buying guide has all the tips you need to find the best supplement for your routine. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, like our top choice from BulkSupplements, which comes in a tasteless, odorless powder that can easily be sprinkled over food or mixed into a beverage.

Considerations when choosing garcinia cambogia supplements

Benefits

Studies show that garcinia cambogia helps the body use available glucose to improve energy levels. It's also thought to help reduce triglycerides in individuals with high cholesterol. Some natural or alternative medicine practices also use garcinia cambogia to help treat ulcers, diarrhea, and other intestinal issues, as well as edema, hemorrhoids, and irregular menstrual cycles.

When it comes to weight loss, garcinia cambogia's HCA can prevent the body from storing fat by inhibiting citrate lyase, an enzyme that aids in fat storage. Some research also indicates that HCA helps stop serotonin reuptake in the brain in a similar manner to antidepressants, which can boost activity that leads to weight loss. Garcinia cambogia is also hailed for its ability to reduce appetite and promote a feeling of fullness that keeps some people from overeating.

Cautions and concerns

Just because garcinia cambogia is a natural ingredient doesn't mean there aren't health and safety concerns associated with it. It may cause issues in individuals with diabetes, because it can interact with medications used to regulate blood sugar. Garcinia cambogia supplements also have side effects if they're taken for too long, so it's usually best to use them for periods of three months or less.

As with any over-the-counter supplement, you should always consult with your doctor before introducing garcinia cambogia into your diet.

Features

Formula

Garcinia cambogia supplements are available in several different forms. You can choose from tablets, capsules, powders, extracts, and teas, as well as topical forms, such as essential oils and lotions. Most formulas contain pure garcinia cambogia on its own, but others incorporate other weight loss or even pain relief ingredients.

You can also find garcinia cambogia supplements with different concentrations of HCA. The highest-quality formula typically contains around 95% pure HCA.

Dosage

It's important to consider the dosage for your garcinia cambogia supplement, so you know how much and how frequently you'll need to take it to see results. Most capsules require 500 mg doses, three times a day, which should be taken 30 minutes before you eat when your stomach is empty. But you should double check the instructions for your specific formula, just in case it varies.

Flavors

Garcinia cambogia powders are often available in tasty fruit flavors that can be mixed into liquids or smoothies. You can typically find the powder in flavors like grape, blueberry, strawberry, or tropical punch.

Price

For more affordable garcinia cambogia supplements, you can expect to pay $9 to $12 for a 30-day supply. You'll usually pay $13 to $18 for a 30-day supply of formulas with 95% pure HCA. The highest-quality supplements typically go for $20 to $36 for a 30-day supply.

FAQ

Q. Can I use garcinia cambogia supplements if I take prescription medication?

A. Garcinia cambogia supplements can interact with some prescription drugs, so it's important to check with your doctor before taking them. In particular, garcinia cambogia can affect prescription antidepressants, blood thinners, statins, asthma medications, and diabetes medications.

Q. What are the possible side effects of garcinia cambogia supplements?

A. Garcinia cambogia supplements can cause side effects in some people, particularly if they're taken for more than 90 days at a time. Side effects may include dry mouth, nausea, diarrhea, headaches, and dizziness.

Garcinia cambogia supplements we recommend

Best of the best: BulkSupplements' Garcinia Cambogia 60% HCA Powder

Our take: A clean, pure supplement powder that can be easily mixed into food or beverages to suppress appetite and boost energy.

What we like: Powder is unflavored and unscented, so it doesn't affect food or drink taste. Powder allows you to customize how you take the supplement. Mixes well with liquids.

What we dislike: Doesn't have a measuring spoon to help determine the correct dosage.

Best bang for your buck: Natures Craft's Garcinia Cambogia with 95% HCA

Our take: Garcinia cambogia capsules that contain a high concentration of all-natural HCA but still come in at an affordable price point.

What we like: Budget-friendly. Ideal for someone trying out garcinia cambogia supplements for the first time. Helps curb appetite to aid in weight loss. Some users also find that it boosts their mood.

What we dislike: Capsules can sometimes leak powder.

Choice 3: Vitamin Bounty's Garcinia Cambogia 100% Pure Extract

Our take: An effective supplement for appetite suppression without any jittery, nervous feeling.

What we like: Also contains calcium and potassium. Curbs appetite to prevent eating between meals. Many users find it helps with belly fat. Doesn't upset the stomach.

What we dislike: Results can be slow.

