The best floating hammock

Sometimes you just want to kick back in your pool and take it easy. Floating hammocks are the perfect way to do just that. They sit in the water and let you feel suspended between two floating pillows, allowing you to drift off into a world of comfort and relaxation. With all of the different floating hammocks available, it can sometimes seem difficult to know which one is best. That's where we come in.

We've created the following useful buying guide with expert advice and even reviews of a few of our favorites. Our pick for best of the best, the Kelsyus Floating Hammock, is a lightweight and straightforward way to forget your troubles.

Considerations when choosing floating hammocks

Type

There are two main types of floating hammocks: "open" and "closed." Open floating hammocks have inflated pillows at both ends, which allow for a headrest and a footrest, but nothing to support your arms. A closed floating hammock, on the other hand, is inflated on all sides, which allows you to support your arms on the sides of the hammock.

Open models are usually cheaper and are more versatile in terms of body position. Closed hammocks are more expensive, but many people find them more comfortable due to the added support.

Length

Don't worry about getting a floating hammock that's at least as long as you are. Floating hammocks are designed for your feet to hang over the end and dip into the water. However, make sure that the hammock you choose isn't too short, or your legs will hang too far over the end and be mostly submerged. Your floating hammock shouldn't be more than a foot shorter than you are.

Weight capacity

The average weight allowance for most floating hammocks is approximately 250 pounds. You might be able to find some that are higher, if that's what you're looking for. Think about the relative size of the person that will use the hammock most often when choosing the right weight capacity.

Assembly

While all floating hammocks require inflation, some also need to be assembled by inserting the inflatable pillows into the mesh openings on the ends of the hammock.

Variations

Aside from the basic open and closed models of floating hammocks, there are also a few variations on these basic designs that might be worth investigating.

Double hammocks: These are extra wide, thereby allowing two people to sit in the hammock at the same time. This is especially useful for those who want to have their children with them in the hammock.

Floating chairs: Circular shaped rather than the traditional rectangle or oval of a floating hammock, floating chairs are smaller and not quite as comfortable on the head, but they're often easier to use because they're more stable.

Mats: While most floating hammocks utilize a thin nylon or plastic sheet between the two inflatable ends, some use thicker mats as a way to make the hammock more stable.

Features

Colors

Many floating hammocks incorporate fun and bright colors as part of their overall design. If you want something with a little more "oomph" to dress up the look of your pool, then choose a hammock with bright colors.

Tethering

Some closed hammocks include clips or hooks on the side. These allow you to tether some sort of rope, either to another hammock or to the edge of the pool. You can even connect it to a floating cooler for extra refreshing fun.

Cup holders

Many closed-style floating hammocks incorporate cup holders. This is a nice way to further your relaxation, as cup holders allow you to stay in the water even longer without the need to get out for a drink.

Price

Most floating hammocks cost between $15 and $25. For $15, you'll find floating hammocks that are usually basic open models. For $20, you should be able to get either an open or closed hammock that includes a fun color scheme. A $25 floating hammock is usually a durable model that includes a tote bag or air pump.

FAQ

Q. Is it possible to buy replacement air pillows?

A. Probably not. Although it might be possible to track down replacements with some effort, it's probably not worth the time. The more cost-effective solution is just to buy a new replacement hammock.

Q. Am I able to adjust the size of a floating hammock?

A. Not usually. That's why it's important to choose the right size from the beginning. If you want a float that's adjustable, then a floating hammock might not be for you.

Floating hammocks we recommend

Best of the best: Kelsyus' Floating Hammock

Our take: A lightweight, closed hammock, that's more sturdy than most of the competition.

What we like: Tether clips. Easy to fold flat for stowing. Includes a carrying bag.

What we dislike: Difficult to reinsert the air plug after inflating.

Best bang for your buck: Aqua's Monterey 4-in-1 Multipurpose Inflatable Hammock

Our take: A great price for a versatile hammock.

What we like: Multiple body positions. Supports up to 250 pounds. Rolls up to a small size for transport when deflated.

What we dislike: Some found the thick fabric uncomfortable.

Choice 3: FindUWill's Hammock Float

Our take: This no-frills hammock can lead to lots of relaxation.

What we like: Simple design. Air pump included. Durable construction actually supports an impressive 265 pounds.

What we dislike: Some hammocks arrived to users damaged.

