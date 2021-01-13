The best firewood log carrier

If your home has a fireplace, you know the relaxing feeling of sitting in front of a warm fire on a cool night. You also know the hassle of hauling logs into your home from the woodpile outside.

You can simplify this job when you make use of a firewood log carrier. These simple totes have a shape that’s perfect for logs, keeping any mess from the firewood off your floors. For one of the sturdiest log carriers to handle big loads of wood, we like the Inno Stage Waxed Canvas Firewood Log Carrier, which is made to last and could easily be used as a tote for groceries as well.

Considerations when choosing firewood log carriers

Amount and type of firewood

When searching for just the right log carrier for your firewood, think about the amount of firewood you want to carry at one time and the size of the logs you typically use.

Log carriers usually range between two and 3.5 feet in length. If you use shorter logs, a carrier with a length around 24 inches can adequately handle the job. For those who have a large-capacity fireplace and who prefer to use large logs, select a bag that’s closer to 40 inches in length.

Capacity

Carriers also vary in the capacity they offer. A huge carrier may be able to handle 50 or more pounds of wood without tearing, meaning you can make fewer trips to the woodpile and back. However, if you prefer to carry smaller loads of wood, you can select a smaller-capacity firewood log carrier, saving money.

Features

Handle durability

When you want a bag that’s made to last, the place where the handle attaches to the bag is the primary stress point. You want double stitching here, but it adds to the cost of the bag.

Handle style

Firewood carrier bags have a dual handle setup the majority of the time, allowing you to carry them by hand. Some have an extra-long handle so you can carry the bag over your shoulder, if desired.

Material

The majority of firewood carriers consist of canvas. Some use waxed canvas to deliver water resistance capabilities, just in case the firewood is wet from snow. Don’t expect to find a wide range of color choices in the canvas, however. Olive green, tan, and brown are the most common colors available.

Securing the wood

If you’re worried about the wood tumbling out of the bag as you’re carrying it, some carriers have a canvas flap that folds over the top and secures with Velcro or laces.

Pockets

Some firewood log carrying bags have extra pockets on the exterior sides, which simplifies carrying small items, such as gloves.

Price

Small and medium carriers cost $10 to $25, and they may not have the sturdiest materials. Carriers designed for large loads with the strongest materials cost $25 to $60.

FAQ

Q. Do log carriers fold down flat for storage?

A. Many of them fold flat. If the carrier has a sling design rather than a four-sided box design, it folds down flatter.

Q. How do I know how heavy a particular model of log carrier is?

A. Log carriers themselves are not all that heavy — usually less than one pound. The weight of the logs is far greater than the carrier, so if you’re worried about weight, don’t place very many logs in the carrier at one time.

Firewood log carriers we recommend

Best of the best: Inno Stage Waxed Canvas Firewood Log Carrier

Our take: Even though its price is higher than others, its durability means it will last for years and give you a good value.

What we like: Uses long-lasting 16-ounce waxed canvas. Looks good enough that you can use it as an oversized tote for shopping, too.

What we dislike: Sides tend to collapse onto themselves while you’re loading the wood, making the job take longer.

Best bang for your buck: Amagabeli Garden & Home Large Canvas Log Tote Bag

Our take: Inexpensive option for carrying loads of fireplace logs, although it doesn’t handle huge loads easily.

What we like: Uses double stitching in the handles to resist the possibility of tearing.

What we dislike: Canvas is not as thick as some other log carriers, so it may struggle under larger loads.

Choice 3: Bonthee Extra-Large Waterproof Firewood Log Carrier

Our take: Uses heavy-duty canvas on all four sides to keep bark and other loose debris on the fireplace logs from falling out.

What we like: Has a pocket to carry small items separately. Handle uses rivets for extra strength.

What we dislike: Has a big capacity, so some people may struggle to carry it when it’s completely full.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.