Using an Ethernet switch allows you to share your Internet connection among multiple devices across an Ethernet cable. A wired connection can give you a performance boost for certain devices, rather than relying completely on WiFi.

An Ethernet switch often contains multiple newer technologies and features that represent an upgrade over the router that your ISP may have provided to you. It's also an upgrade over the older technology found in a network hub.

Our choice for the the best Ethernet switch is the TRENDnet Ethernet Switch, which combines outstanding build quality and performance at a reasonable price point. Read on for tips to finding the Ethernet switch that's right for you.

Considerations when choosing Ethernet switches

When people consider adding an Ethernet switch to a home network, they're usually replacing a router. Here are some advantages of using an Ethernet switch:

Number of ports: Ethernet switches can have anywhere from five to 16 to 40 or more ports. Most standard routers only have a few ports.

Low latency: Whether you're streaming video, gaming, or involved in another high-performance task, you don't want system lags to ruin the experience. The speed and performance of an Ethernet switch eliminates the lags you sometimes may experience with a router.

Fast performance: Ethernet switches can potentially reach data transfer speeds up to 1 gigabit, which outperforms WiFi.

Managing traffic: The Ethernet switch can send data signals to specific devices, which reduces traffic interference on the network. Routers do not have this capability.

Made for busy networks: If you have several devices that you want to connect to the network, Ethernet switches are the perfect solution. Try connecting several devices to a router over a WiFi network, and the entire network performance will suffer.



A router with WiFi capabilities can perform some of the same functions of an Ethernet switch. But the Ethernet switch handles connections more reliably and with better data transmission speeds than the WiFi router.

Features

Here are the primary features of Ethernet switches to help you find the perfect model for your needs.

Power over Ethernet (PoE)

PoE is a desirable feature in an Ethernet switch. It gives you the data transmission you're seeking, but it also sends electrical power across the same Ethernet cable. PoE is necessary for certain devices connected to the network, such as a security camera. Rather than running from battery, the device can pull power through the Ethernet switch. If an Ethernet switch has PoE capabilities, it may only offer this feature on one port or a few ports. More expensive models will have PoE on all ports.

Speed

Ethernet switches deliver varying data-transmission speeds on the connected ports. You can typically select among 10 Mbps, 100 Mbps, or 1,000 Mbps (also called 1 Gbps). Mbps is short for megabits per second, while Gbps is short for gigabits per second.

The majority of switches support 1 Gbps speeds. If you connect a device that can only run at 100 Mbps to a gigabit Ethernet switch, the Ethernet switch will automatically throttle down its data transmission speed to match.

Unmanaged

The majority of Ethernet switches made for a home network will be unmanaged switches. These are simple pieces of hardware. Busier networks may need managed switches, which deliver features like VLAN and QoS, but they're trickier to set up and manage.

Price

Ethernet switches vary quite a bit in price. Average switches between five and 16 ports will cost $10 to $40. High end switches with more than 16 ports (and some that support PoE) will cost anywhere from $40 to $500.

FAQ

Q. What do the LED lights on the Ethernet switch do?

A. Most switches will use LEDs to indicate that the unit is powered up and working. Some use a flashing LED to indicate data is going through a port.

Q. Can I daisy-chain multiple Ethernet switches together?

A. Yes. Ethernet switches connected together will act like a large Ethernet switch. You may not want to connect more than three switches, though, or you may suffer performance issues.

Ethernet switches we recommend

Best of the best: TRENDnet's Ethernet Switch

Our take: Outstanding quality in a switch with a primarily metal design, so you can count on its longevity.

What we like: Installation is a very easy process. Uses power-saving technology. Carries a lifetime warranty.

What we dislike: You may notice a slight noise -- almost a high-pitched whine -- as it operates.

Best bang for your buck: Netgear's Ethernet Unmanaged Switch

Our take: Trusted brand name for this type of hardware, and this unit delivers the longevity and performance you'd expect.

What we like: Excellent price point. Setup doesn't require much technical know-how.

What we dislike: Only offers five ports, so it's not made for busy networks.

Choice 3: Linksys' Ethernet Switch

Our take: Delivers gigabit speeds for the performance busy networks need.

What we like: Reasonably easy setup process. Has an excellent build quality that will last.

What we dislike: A little pricey, considering you only receive five ports. Runs noisier than others.

