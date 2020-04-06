Many of us have had to adapt suddenly to working from home. For some of us, it's a welcomed office setup, while for others, there's a bit of an adjustment to the new dynamic.

No matter where you fall on this spectrum, one thing is for sure: you'll need a comfortable desk chair while you work.

If you spend hours plugging away at projects, hunched over and uncomfortable, it's time to give your back a break. After all, there's a positive correlation between good posture and productivity levels.

Pull up a seat and take a look at this roundup of the best desk chairs for working from home. Whether you're seeking more support or adjustability features, these chairs will help you avoid back and shoulder pain in your new home work environment.

Budget-friendly

AmazonBasics Classic Padded Mid-Back Office Chair: $76.49 at Amazon

This simple chair won't hurt your back -- or your bank account. This model is fully-upholstered with well-padded cushions, even on the armrests. With superior support and comfort at an affordable price, it's a sure bet to help you stay on top of projects.

Techni Mobili Mesh Task Office Chair: $100.99 at Amazon (was $149.99)

Simple and sleek, this pick is ideal if you're looking for breathability. Its mesh back panel promotes airflow and is contoured to the natural curvature of your spine. Enjoy its molded armrests, or flip them up if you'd like more room around you.

PharMeDoc Balance Ball Chair: $66.95 at Amazon

Add a bit of bounce to your day with this balance ball seat. Its design encourages you to sit up straighter while providing a soft base for hips and glutes. Best of all, the chair is collapsible for storage, and you can use the ball for home exercises.

LumiSource Marche Chrome Office Chair: $152.99 at Best Buy

Forgo the bulk and look to a minimalist desk chair for inspiration. This button-tufted back scores major points for its elegant yet simple appearance. Enjoy adjustable height with the simple press of a lever, thanks to the chair's well-designed pneumatic lift.

OFM Essential Racing Style 1.0 Gaming Chair: $94.99 at Amazon (was $120)

You don't have to be a gamer to appreciate this chair's attributes. Segmented padding from the headrest down to the seat cradles your body, providing quality support for prolonged sitting. It's also available in over a dozen racing-inspired color schemes if that's your thing.

Mid-range

Serta Works Mesh and Bonded Leather Executive Chair: $250.99 at Best Buy (was $298.99)

Cozy up for a long day of projects with this wing chair-inspired option. The cushions are extra firm for exceptional support, especially at the head and lower back. The chair has the ultimate curb appeal with bonded leather, brushed-silver hardware, and dual-wheel casters.

La-Z-Boy Delano Big & Tall Executive Office Chair: $335.99 at Amazon (was $459.99)

Enjoy the best La-Z-Boy has to offer. This chair features premium cushioning lined with memory foam. Its wide design gives you plenty of room to find a comfortable position. And yes: It's wide enough to accommodate those who like to sit cross-legged as they crunch numbers.

Christopher Knight Morgan Home Office Chair: $188.99+ at Amazon

Ideal for multipurpose spaces, this home-to-office chair is cozy and stylish. Inspired by mid-century modern design, it features minimal stitching and retains a polished look with a chrome base. You'll be impressed by how easily it fits into living rooms-turned-offices.

Kore Design Wobble Chair: $208.99+ at Amazon

If you like to keep moving while you work, you'll appreciate this active seat. Feel free to rock, stretch, tilt, or balance while typing away. The seat keeps you occupied with secondary movement, making it ideal for busy bodies and high-energy individuals.

Varier Variable Balans Kneeling Chair: $349 at Amazon

Less is more with this kneeling chair, and it might even improve your posture. The European design engages your core while taking stress off the neck, shoulders, and lower back. Best of all, its small footprint makes it simple to slide under your desk (or kitchen table or any other makeshift work surface) when the day is over.

High-end

Ergohuman High Back Swivel Chair with Headrest: $699 at Amazon

If you've ever dreamed of a desk chair molded to your body, this is as good as it gets. This one does it all, and even has adjustable seat depth to improve lumbar support. Fully contoured with limitless customization settings, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better choice than this.

Steelcase Leap Fabric Chair: $879 at Amazon

This leading ergonomic chair features lumbar flex technology for the best in the lower- and mid-back support. Its liveback design is fitted to your spine's natural curvature. The chair is also equipped with a natural glide system that allows you to fully recline when it's time to take five.

Herman Miller Embody Chair: $1,695 at Amazon

This chair's comfort engineering is on-par with that of luxury automobiles. Featuring six ergonomic functions to improve posture and boost circulation, you'll be sitting on clouds. Its patented keep-cool material and futuristic design are nothing short of impressive, memorable, and totally back-pleasing.

