Coffee aficionados can be pretty picky about the brew they drink. If espresso is your coffee drink of choice, you're probably even more particular -- which is why you may prefer making your espresso at home.

When it comes to home espresso machines, De'Longhi is one of the most reliable brands in the game. They offer both manual and automatic machines, with many models offering special features like a built-in grinder and cup warmer for the easiest brewing possible. De'Longhi espresso machines can usually brew other specialty coffee drinks in addition to espresso, including lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, and macchiatos, so that they can satisfy nearly any caffeine craving.

Not sure which model to go with? Our shopping guide can help you find the best De'Longhi espresso machine for your coffee brewing. We've also included several specific product recommendations, including our top pick, De'Longhi's Super Automatic Espresso Machine, which offers five strength settings and a generously sized 60-ounce water tank.

Considerations when choosing De'Longhi espresso machines

Type

De'Longhi offers two kinds of espresso machines:

Manual models require hands-on effort to brew an espresso shot. But because you have to do more work, you also have more control over the finished product. Expert espresso makers often prefer a manual machine, but you can screw up your espresso if you're not used to operating one. Manual De'Longhi espresso machines are usually more affordable and durable, though.

Automatic or super automatic models handle all the steps of the espresso-making process. Once you press a button, the machine selects the right amount of water to send through the system and drives it through the grounds, making brewing your morning coffee as easy as can be. You don't have as much control over the process, though, so discerning espresso drinkers may not be fans of an automatic model. De'Longhi automatic machines are more expensive than manual models, too.

Size

As with any countertop appliance, you have to be sure that you have space in your kitchen for a De'Longhi espresso machine. Manual models tend to take up the least space, while automatic machines are usually fairly large, especially if they have a variety of features or accessories.

Before buying a De'Longhi espresso machine, read the product specifications carefully to determine the dimensions and measure the area where you plan to place it to ensure you have enough space.

Features

Tank size

Most De'Longhi espresso machines have a tank, so there's always water in the machine when you want a cup. There's some variation in terms of tank size, though -- some models have tanks that only hold 30 ounces, while others can hold up to 60 ounces. If you only drink one or two shots a day, a smaller tank is probably all you need. If you make espresso or other espresso-based drinks for yourself and other people in your house, you'll likely want a larger tank.

Look for a model with a removable water tank, though, to make cleanup as easy as possible.

Digital display

Entry-level De'Longhi espresso machines typically have dial controls that are pretty user-friendly. Some automatic models have a digital display and controls, though. They're even easier to use because they only require you to press a button to start brewing your espresso. You can also see all the settings you've chosen at a glance on an easy-to-read display.

Programmable settings

De'Longhi espresso machines with a digital display often feature programmable settings, so that you can choose specific details for the brewing process, such as the temperature and strength. The machine remembers the settings, which allows you to get espresso just the way you like every time.

Built-in grinder

Using freshly ground beans makes all the difference when you're brewing espresso, so some De'Longhi espresso machines feature a built-in grinder. Not only is it more convenient, but it allows you to save space on your countertop, too, because you don't need a separate grinder.

Built-in frother

Fans of cappuccinos and lattes are sure to appreciate a De'Longhi espresso machine with a built-in frother. You can find models with a frothing wand as well as those with a separate steaming carafe so you can create a perfect milky foam every time.

Water filter

The water you use to brew your espresso can affect its overall taste. Some De'Longhi espresso machines have a built-in water filter system, so you don't have to worry about any contaminants spoiling the flavor.

Cup warmer

Some De'Longhi espresso machines feature storage space for cups, which can free up space on your counter or in your cabinets. In most cases, the storage space has a warming plate to heat the cups, so they're ready for you to pour your espresso in as soon as it's finished brewing.

Price

You'll usually spend $50 to $3,000 for a De'Longhi espresso machine. Manual models typically go for $50 to $400, while entry-level automatic models usually cost between $400 and $1,000. For a super automatic model with all the bells and whistles, though, expect to pay $1,000 to $3,000.

FAQ

Q. What's the best way to clean a De'Longhi espresso machine?

A. It varies from model to model. You can wipe down the exterior of most with a damp cloth. Most machines come apart easily, so you can clean the interior too. Some models feature dishwasher-safe components, while others have parts that require handwashing.

Q. How many years of use can I expect to get from a De'Longhi espresso machine?

A. A De'Longhi espresso machine's lifespan typically depends on the type and how well you care for it. A well-maintained manual model can last for up to 20 years, but an automatic machine that's cared for usually only lasts about 10 years.

De'Longhi espresso machines we recommend

Best of the best: De'Longhi Super Automatic Espresso Machine

Our take: A high-quality automatic espresso machine with plenty of convenient features that espresso aficionados are sure to love.

What we like: Machine is fully automatic and can even froth milk. Design is compact, so it doesn't take up too much countertop space. The 60-ounce water tank is ideal for those who drink multiple cups of coffee per day. Offers five strength settings.

What we dislike: Pretty pricey. Is refurbished, but most owners have no issues.

Best bang for your buck: De'Longhi Esclusivo 3- to 6-Cup Electric Espresso Maker

Our take: An excellent, user-friendly espresso machine that offers basic features but with a well-made, durable design.

What we like: A straightforward machine that still makes excellent espresso. Offers an automatic-shutoff feature. Can make up to six cups of coffee.

What we dislike: Machine's base can be tough to clean.

Choice 3: De'Longhi 6-Cup Dual Function Filter Espresso Machine

Our take: An entry-level automatic machine that works well and is even compatible with DeLonghi's espresso pods.

What we like: Removable water tank holds 35 ounces. Features a built-in milk frother for lattes and cappuccinos. Offers user-friendly controls. Design is compact, so it doesn't require much space.

What we dislike: Can make quite a bit of noise.

