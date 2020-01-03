Best deals of the first weekend of 2020

Whatever your resolutions may be for this new year, we could all benefit from resolving to save more money.

If you want to stick to a budget this year or if you're trying to stretch your holiday money as far as possible, you can live both comfortably and frugally when you keep an eye out for significant sales.

Whether you want items to help you get into shape, to eat healthier, to be more productive, or to sleep better, you can find discounted products that will support your goals.

Take a look at this list for significant discounts on an air fryer, a 4K TV, a tablet, a treadmill, a Macbook, and more top-of-the-line products that will help you in 2020 and beyond.



Deal of the day: Nespresso by De' Longhi Inissia Machine: $106.99 at Amazon (was $149)

Didn't get the coffee maker that was on your Christmas list? Treat yourself to a Nespresso machine that can make coffee and espresso beverages that rival what you'd buy at your favorite café. Not only is the original Inissia model by De'Longhi on sale, but it comes with a pack of coffee capsules to get you started.

GoWISE USA 1700-Watt 5.8-Quart 8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer: $64.22 at Amazon (was $90)

If eating healthier is on your list of New Year's resolutions, you can cut back on unnecessary oil and calories while still enjoying crispy comfort food when you cook with an air fryer. A large capacity with eight preset functions makes this model ideal for preparing numerous tasty dishes, from snacks to main dishes and everything in between.

LG 55-Inch 4K Smart TV: $396.99 at Amazon. (was $699)

The holiday season has come and gone, but you can still find a beautiful TV for a bargain price. This LG TV offers AI ThinQ technology with Google Assistant and Alexa for an incredibly smart entertainment experience. The savings of more than $300 also make it a very smart buy.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A: $147.99 at Amazon (was $279.99)

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A has the capabilities you love to work, play, share, stream, and more, including ample storage space, a speedy processor, and reliable WiFi connectivity. The generous 10-inch screen is ideal for enjoying your favorite videos and games. At a savings of $132, it's a noteworthy deal on a powerful tablet.

Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill: $399.99 at Amazon (was $699.99)

It's the new year -- time to start focusing on those resolutions for a healthier you. At $300 off the usual price, this treadmill will help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals while saving money. We love that it offers a speed range of one to eight miles an hour and 12 different incline levels that allow you to advance at your own pace.

Martha Stewart Collection Culinary Science 14-Piece Forged Aluminum Set: $149.99 at Macy's (was $349.99)

It doesn't matter if you only prepare meals occasionally or are an avid home cook -- this huge cookware set has the pieces you need to whip up your favorite recipes. It's packed with seven versatile pots and pans, each made with non-stick surfaces that are free of PFOA and PTFE chemicals. Lids and steamer basket included.

Echo Show 8: $99.99 at Amazon (was $129.99)

Just because the holiday shopping season is over doesn't mean you missed your chance to score a deal on an Echo device. The Echo Show 8 is one of the newest members of the family, already earning praise for the vivid 8-inch screen that combines high-def image quality with room-filling sound. And like other Echo devices, it's compatible with Alexa so it's at the command of your voice.

Apple MacBook Air: $749.99 at Amazon (was $999)

We're always thrilled when we find savings on MacBooks, like the MacBook Air that's currently 25% off at Amazon. You'll enjoy working, streaming, and surfing the web on this practical 13-inch model that has a speedy processor and ample storage space.

Baby Trend Expedition Baby Jogger Stroller: $86.87 at Amazon (was $109.99)

The Baby Trend Expedition makes it simple to get out and stay active with your little one in tow. The large tires are similar to what you'd find on a bicycle, so it can tackle smooth or rough surfaces. Plus, it has a 5-point safety system to keep your child secure as the two of you explore while you work on getting fit in the new year.

AQ Textiles Grayson 4-Piece Sheet Set: $49.99 at Macy's (was $150 -- $190)

Not only will new sheets update your bed's look, but they'll make you feel more than a bit comfier when you curl up under the covers on winter nights. This 4-piece set is crafted of a cotton-polyester blend with a thread count of 950 for a soft texture that will lull you to sleep.

Hot Tool Black Gold Charcoal-Infused One-Step Blowout: $63.99 at Ulta (was $79.99)

You won't need multiple styling tools when you use the One-Step Blowout to get the look you love. That's because it's a brush and dryer in one that will give your hair bouncy volume and fullness with minimal effort, and it's currently discounted to $63.99.

Stoic 1/4 Zip Women's Fleece Pullover: $35.99 at Backcountry (was $59.95)

Whether you're layering cozy clothes to stay warm outdoors or slipping into something comfy to lounge around the house, you need fleece in your wardrobe. This plush women's pullover has a one-fourth zip neckline and is available in ivory and burgundy, both at 40% off.

Marmot Wrangell Men's Fleece Jacket: $94.99 at Backcountry (was $149.95)

For guys, we love Marmot's fleece jacket that has zippered pockets for keeping small items secure and a drawcord hem that can be adjusted to keep out the cold. This durable jacket comes in three color options, so it'll fit into any aesthetic.

The Art of Shaving 4 Elements Starter Kit: $21 at Dermstore (was $30)

It's easy to get a close shave with quality products that protect the skin. The Art of Shaving makes products that are infused with essential oils and formulated for men's skincare needs. This 4-piece kit comes with the essentials for precise results, and they're miniatures so you can try out what the brand has to offer.

Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide Clumping Litter: $8.47 at Chewy (was $20)

The bad news is that dealing with a litter box is part of owning a cat, but the good news is that Arm & Hammer litter is designed to make this task easier. It clumps fast and hard, reducing the need to scrape the box, so you can spend less time cleaning the litterbox and more time playing with your cat.

Naturopathica Clean Getaway Set: $41.30 at Dermstore (was $59)

The new year is the time to improve yourself from head to toe, and this skincare kit will give you a jump-start on better skin. It includes products that nourish and brighten skin for a younger-looking appearance. The travel-sized portions are made for stashing in your bag on your next trip.

The North Face Lineage Ruck 37L Backpack: $104.96 at Backcountry (was $128.95)

Spacious compartments, comfortable straps, and protective padding -- this North Face backpack has the features you need to tote your gear whether you're venturing across campus or off the grid. It's made of recycled polyester materials that fit eco-conscious lifestyles. Buy now and you'll save 19% off the regular price.

Dynafit Men's Beast Carbon Ski Boot: $404.95 at Backcountry (was $899.95)

If you love to ski, this is your season. It's also a great time to save on ski boots, like Dynafit's Beast Carbon for men. These boots are lightweight and built for speed on snowy slopes, plus they are available at a sale price that will be light on your budget.

Scarpa Women's Gea Alpine Touring Boot: $484.98 at Backcountry (was $694.95)

We think women will love Scarpa's updated Gea Alpine Touring Boots that are durable yet lightweight and offer just the right amount of flex for both experienced and novice skiers. They are also available at significant savings - 30% off the usual price at Backcountry.

Radley 5-Piece Fabric Chaise Sectional Sofa: $1,699 at Macy's (was $2,998)

If you've never considered shopping for furniture online, you may change your mind with this noteworthy deal on the Radley 5-piece sectional at Macy's. It's available in a variety of stylish colors to fit your home's décor and is currently marked down 43%.

Chilly Dog Boyfriend Sweater Dog & Cat Sweater: $9.75+ at Chewy (was $32.99+)

Keep your best four-legged friend warm this winter on walks or around the house with a warm and stylish sweater. This handsome boyfriend design is made of snuggly warm organic wool and comes in six sizes to fit just about any breed, big or small.

