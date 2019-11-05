Whether you have limited counter space or simply don't use a microwave often enough to need a large model, a compact microwave allows you to enjoy all the convenience of these appliances without taking up much of your kitchen.

Read on to learn how to find the best compact microwave for your needs and see some specific product recommendations. We chose the Panasonic Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven as our favorite -- it proves that you don't need to give up on rugged construction just because your microwave comes in a small package.

Considerations when choosing compact microwaves

Size

"Compact" is a relative term. If you're used to a gigantic 2.2-cubic-foot microwave, a 1.5-cubic-foot model might seem quite compact. However, we generally consider a compact microwave to have an internal capacity under one cubic foot. We'd recommend checking both the internal and external dimensions of any microwaves you're considering, so you'll know what you can fit inside and how much counter space they'll take up.

Power

The cooking power of a microwave is measured in watts. Compact microwaves are generally less powerful than larger models, with most managing between 600 and 900 watts (though you can occasionally find some 1,000-watt compact models. Most microwave meal cooking times are based on 800-watt microwaves, so you may need to adjust if yours is less powerful than this standard.

Presets

Many compact microwaves offer some preset programs to make cooking easier. If you're making microwave popcorn, for example, you just need to press the "popcorn" button and the microwave will select the correct cooking time and power level. There is some margin for error, but these presets generally work well.

Sensor cooking

Sensor cooking takes preset programming to the next level. As your food is cooking, sensors inside the microwave measure the heat and humidity and adjust cooking time and power level accordingly. Sensor cooking should give you perfect results every time, whereas standard presets can overcook or undercook your food.

Features

Control type: Compact microwaves can be controlled with dials, buttons, or smooth touchpads. Some people find classic dial controls the easiest to navigate, but touchpads have the benefit of being extremely easy to clean, as there are no gaps that food or dirt can get stuck in.

Finish: Some buyers like to buy a microwave with a color or finish to match their other kitchen appliances. For instance, if you have a stainless steel cooker and fridge, you might want a stainless steel microwave, too.

Child lock: You can find compact microwaves with a door-lock function for child safety.

Timer function: If your microwave has a handy timer function, you can use it as a kitchen timer without actually running it.

Price

Expect to pay anywhere between $50 and $300 for a compact microwave. Simple models with few extra features are the least expensive, whereas compact commercial microwaves and those capable of sensor cooking tend to be the priciest.

FAQ

Q. Can I use all kinds of cookware inside a microwave oven?

A. You're probably already aware that using metal cookware inside a microwave is a firm no-no (this includes plates with metal leaf detailing). But is all other cookware suitable for microwave use? We'd generally recommend only using cookware labeled as microwave-safe in your microwave oven, especially plastic items that can melt.

Q. Can compact microwave ovens brown and crisp food?

A. A standard microwave only heats food, but doesn't brown or crisp it, which can make for some disappointing results, depending on what you're trying to prepare. You can, however, find a handful of compact microwaves with convection, broil, or grill settings, any of which can bring some much-needed crunch and browning to microwaved food.

Compact microwaves we recommend

Best of the best: Panasonic's Countertop Commercial Microwave Oven

Our take: If you want a compact microwave that will last through years of heavy use, this one's for you.

What we like: Produces up to 1,000 watts of power, which beats most other compact models. Programmable memory option. Touchpad with braille.

What we dislike: Expensive.

Best bang for your buck: Commercial Chef's Countertop Microwave

Our take: This simple, budget microwave is perfect for dorm rooms, RVs, and anyone who doesn't need all the bells and whistles of a high-end model.

What we like: Straightforward dial controls. Easy-grip door handle. Small 0.6-cubic-foot capacity.

What we dislike: Only 600 watts of cooking power.

Choice 3: Toshiba's Microwave Oven

Our take: With a 0.9-cubic-foot capacity, this model is at the larger end of the compact microwave scale and features a 10.6-inch turntable.

What we like: Offers six presets, including popcorn and potato. Packs a 900-watt punch. Child-safety lock. Easy-to-clean touchpad controls

What we dislike: Some reports of turntable coming off its tracks easily, though this may be a fault with a small number of models.

