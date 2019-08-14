One of the many great things about summer is that delicious juicy cherries are in season. They're also an incredibly healthy snack, so you don't even have to feel guilty about indulging. The one drawback to eating cherries is having to negotiate around the hard little pit. Instead of spitting them out or using a knife to cut away the pit, investing in a cherry pitter means you can quickly and easily remove the pits without any mess or fuss. A cherry pitter comes in especially handy if you make a lot of baked goods that feature cherries, such as cherry pie or cherry cobbler.

Check out our buying guide for all the tips you need to choose the best cherry pitter for your kitchen. We've included some specific product recommendations, too, such as our top choice, the OXO Good Grips Cherry and Olive Pitter, which can pit cherries in a variety of sizes and offers a molded grip that's extremely comfortable to hold.

Considerations when choosing cherry pitters

Type

When it comes to cherry pitters, you can choose from two main types: handheld or countertop models.

A handheld cherry pitter is a tool that you can operate with a single hand. It features a small cup that you place a cherry in and a blade that pierces the fruit to remove the pit when you press down on the handle. Handheld pitters usually have a fairly compact design, so they're easy to store in most kitchen drawers. They can only handle a single cherry at a time, though, so they're not the most efficient option.

A countertop cherry pitter can pit multiple cherries at one time. It typically features a container with multiple cups to hold the cherries and a matching number of blades in the lid that pierce the fruit when you close the pitter. The drawback to countertop models is that they don't always offer the same precision as handheld cherry pitters.

Number of cherries

With a handheld cherry pitter, you'll only be able to pit a single cherry at a time. Countertop models offer some variation in terms of how many cherries they can pit at a time. Some models can only handle four cherries at once, while others can fit as many as eight at a time. If you eat large quantities of cherries or do a lot of baking with cherries, you'll want a countertop pitter with as large a capacity as possible.

Features

Materials

The materials that a cherry pitter is made of determine how durable it is. Some pitters are made mainly of plastic, which can crack or split over time. Other models are made of a metal that won't corrode, such as zinc alloy, which can increase its durability. Plastic cherry pitters are usually more affordable, though.

Splatter guard

When you pit a cherry, it's pretty common for the fruit to expel some juice. Some cherry pitters are equipped with a splatter guard, which prevents the cherry juice from staining your clothing or apron.

Cherry size

Cherries can vary in size, from small sour varieties to larger Bing cherries. A pitter with a cup that's too small for your cherries won't be able to properly pit them. Those with cups that are too large may not be able to keep the cherries in place for pitting. If you have a favorite type of cherry that you eat or bake with most often, opt for a cherry pitter that's designed to fit its size.

Versatility

Some cherry pitters are also able to pit olives and other types of fruit. If you want a versatile tool that can serve multiple purposes in your kitchen, choose a model that's meant to be used for other foods, too.

Locking

It's easier to store a handheld cherry pitter if the device can lock, so the handles don't become caught or tangled with other kitchen tools or utensils in your drawer. Opt for a model that locks in the closed position, so it's more compact for storage.

Ease of clean up

You'll have an easier time cleaning a cherry pitter if you're able to take it apart. Some models can then be placed in the dishwasher, while others require hand washing.

Cherry pitter prices

Cherry pitters generally range from $8 to $190. Handheld pitters are the most affordable, typically costing between $8 to $13. Countertop cherry pitters are more expensive, so you can expect to pay between $11 to $190.

FAQ

Q. How long does it usually take to pit one pound of cherries with a cherry pitter?

A. It depends on what type of pitter you have and how many cherries it can pit at a time. Most handheld pitters can tackle a pound of cherries in 10 minutes or less, while a countertop model that holds multiple cherries can breeze through a pound in as little as three minutes depending on its capacity.

Q. Do cherry pitters usually come with a warranty?

A. Many cherry pitters do provide some warranty protection, though the coverage period can vary. Some models only offer 90 to 120 days, while others provide up to two years of warranty protection. You can even find some pitters that come with a lifetime guarantee.

Cherry pitters we recommend

Best of the best: OXO Good Grips Cherry and Olive Pitter

Our take: Able to pit cherries of all sizes and is comfortable enough to use for long periods.

What we like: Offers a no-slip comfortable grip that allows for plenty of control. Features a detachable splatter shield to limit messes. Made of high-quality die-cast zinc. Locks to make it more compact for storage.

What we dislike: Isn't as effective for pitting olives. Requires hand strength for operation.

Best bang for your buck: Obecome Cherry Pitter

Our take: Allows you to pit multiple cherries at a time, and doesn't make as big a mess as pitters that can only handle one cherry.

What we like: Can pit as many as six cherries at a time. Splatter shield keeps mess contained. Disassembles fully for easy cleanup in the dishwasher. Makes it easy to pit a full bag of cherries.

What we dislike: Requires a great deal of force to operate. Pits aren't always fully removed.

Choice 3: Youtensils Premium Cherry Pitter

Our take: Enables you to pit cherries with one hand to allow for quick pitting. A sturdy tool that holds up well to regular use.

What we like: Offers precise performance that fully removes the pit nearly every time. Can be cleaned in the dishwasher. Locks to make storage easier. Also able to pit olives. Available in several colors.

What we dislike: Isn't as effective for large cherries.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.