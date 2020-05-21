Best card games to play with the family

The brilliance of a standard deck of 52 playing cards is that there exists a seemingly limitless number of different games to play.

They may be enjoyed alone, one-on-one, in a free-for-all, or with teams.

Of course, some of the most fun games are those that can be played by the entire family, young and old.

With the following games, you can get the whole household together for entertainment - all you need is a deck of cards. Keep in mind, there are plenty of variations, optional rules, and fun ways to liven up every game here.

Crazy Eight Countdown (3 to 5 players)

This classic game gets a dramatic twist in this version where the wild number is constantly changing.

How to play: Deal eight cards to all players and leave the rest of the deck in the center. Flip the top card. The first player draws a card from the top of the deck and tries to play a card that matches the suit or the value of the card. You can play multiples of the same value if you have them. Generally, playing a two forces the next player to draw two cards, a four will skip their turn, and a jack changes direction. If you cannot play a card after drawing, then your turn is over.

For the first go-around, eights are wild and can be played at any time. When you have no cards left, you then draw seven, and your new wild card is seven. This continues downward until you draw one card; when that's gone, you're the winner.

Hearts (4 players)

The popular trick-taking game requires strategy and embraces a competitive nature for four players. While it may take some time to learn the rules and restrictions, you end up with one of the more tense and exhilarating card games.

How to play: Hearts is played across multiple hands, with each hand consisting of 13 rounds. Each round results in four cards being played (one by each player), with one player ending up with those four cards (called a trick) in their discard pile to score once the entire hand is complete.

The first round of every hand is led off by the person with the two of clubs playing that card to the center. Players follow in clockwise order placing down a card that matches the suit of the lead card until all four players have put one down. The trick then goes to the person who played the highest value card of the matching suit that led off the turn, and they lead off the next round and determine the suit of that trick.

You don't always want to win a trick, though, because the goal is to have the fewest points possible, and that's where the hearts come in. Each heart is worth one point, and hearts can only be played in a round for the first time if you cannot follow suit. Once the first heart is played, the suit is considered "broken," at which point anyone can lead off a round by playing a heart (but you can't lead with a heart until it's broken). The last variable is the queen of spades: This card is worth a staggering 13 points on its own and can change the scoring quickly.

The goal is to avoid points in your pile. At the end of the hand when all cards have been played, tally up the score for each player. Whoever has the lowest score once someone breaks 100 is the winner. There is one big twist: You can try to collect all the hearts and the queen of spades in one hand; if you do, you earn no points and everyone else is penalized with 26 points each.

I Doubt It (3 to 8 players)

Also known as "Cheat," among other names, this wildly fun group game tests to see who can bluff the best or who has the restraint to play it straight.

How to play: All the cards are dealt out, and players take turns discarding numbers face down in a central pile in ascending order; if you don't have any of the next number in the order, you have to bluff your way through and hope you don't get called out. You can be honest, try to sneak some extra cards in, or completely lie about what you're playing.

If you get caught cheating, you take the whole pile, but if someone calls out a bluff incorrectly, they take it all. Choose wisely: The first person to discard all their cards is the winner.

President (3 to 8 players)

Another popular party game with a few different monikers, President finds players taking turns to discard their hand first. The twist is that the leader gets rewards the following round while those on the bottom suffer more.

How to play: Deal all the cards. One player leads by playing two, three, or four of a kind -- if they don't have any cards of the same number, they can play a single card as well. The next player plays an equal number of cards, but those cards must have a value equal to or greater than the number played before. For example, if two sevens were played, you will need a pair of sevens or higher to play.

If you cannot play, you pass. Playing an equal value skips the next person's turn. If no one can play, clear the cards, and the last person who played starts the round anew. The first person with no cards is the President, and next round, the President can take the two best cards from the person who finished last.

Spoons (2 to 8 players)

Forgo strategy and opt for some frenetic chaos in Spoons, a rapid pass-and-pick game that has players trying to get four of a kind in their hand as quickly as possible.

How to play: Place in the center of the table a number of spoons (or other items or trinkets) that is one fewer than the number of players. Deal out four cards per person and leave the deck near the first player. They draw a card, and then discard to their left; that player picks it up, discards, and so on, until the last player removes a card from the game.

The goal is to get four of a kind in your hand first -- and when you do, grab a spoon. As soon as one player reaches for a spoon, all the others are in a free-for-all to try to get the remaining spoons. Whoever doesn't get one is out, and for the next round, you'll have one less player and one less spoon.

Rummy (2 to 6 players)

This classic game has a lot of variations, so once you get the basics down, you have plenty of other versions to explore.

How to play: For two players, deal ten cards; three or four players get seven cards each, and five or six each get six. Reveal the first card of the remaining deck, which begins the discard pile. On your turn, draw one card either from the top of the deck or the top card from the discard pile.

After drawing, your turn continues by playing sets or suited sequences of a minimum of three cards in your field. You can also play off of what other players have put down in their field by extending a sequence or adding the fourth card to any set of three. Play as many cards as you like; your turn ends with a discard. When discarding, do not fully cover up the card beneath it; every discarded card should be slightly revealed. A person may choose to draw any card from the discard pile on their turn, but they must take every card on top of it as well.

The goal is to get rid of all your cards, but the more you play, the more points you get. When the first person gets rid of all their cards, the round is over. Tally up the points in your field: aces are 15, faces are 10, and the rest are five. Generally games are played to 250 or 500 points, but you can set your own threshold.

Slap Jack (2 to 6 players)

This simple and fun game tests the nerves as players take turns revealing a card to a center pile.

How to play: Deal out all the cards, and each player makes a pile in front of them face down. Each player takes turns revealing their top card and placing it in the center of the table. Slap the jack whenever you see it. If your hand lands first, you take all the cards underneath. The winner is the person who has all the cards at the end.

If you slap at a card that's not a jack, you lose a card. This game can go on for some time and makes for a lively, if not downright loud, family event.

Other card decks

Bored of these game options? Here are some card decks that will keep you entertained.

Phase 10: This rummy-style card game will occupy players for a while, and it's friendly even for young ones with the large, easy-to-read numbers and fairly simple instruction set.

Blink: This fast-paced, colorful game comes from the makers of UNO, so if you're a fan of that classic, you're sure to like this modern twist.

Scattergories: This is just like the board game version of the beloved classic Scattergories, except it's easier to take on the go or play in the backyard. It's also a bit more dynamic as it involves slapping the cards as part of gameplay.

Spice things up with a fun deck of cards

You may need a new deck because some of these games call for multiple. Or maybe you lost a card or two from the family set. Whatever the case, these fun playing card decks will spice things up.

Wembley Jumbo Playing Cards: These ridiculously large playing cards are completely waterproof, so if you plan on pulling out the kiddie pool or the sprinklers with your kids this summer, you can play with these at the same time.

Aquarius Nickelodeon Cast Playing Cards: If the younger ones in the house (or the older nostalgic ones) are Nickelodeon fans, they'll be more excited to play cards when they recognize their favorite characters, like Spongebob and the Rugrats.

Chicago White Sox Playing Cards: Sports fans in the family? Each person can get their team's deck so you can all face off.

Anthony Marcusa is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.