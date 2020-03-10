The best body butter

No matter how busy and action-packed your schedule is, self-care is a must. Always remember to give your skin the nourishment and attention it deserves with a top-notch body butter.

These ultra-creamy formulas feel luxurious when you massage them into skin. You'll love their intoxicating aromas, not to mention their silky-smooth finish. They do more than just make you feel good. In fact, body butters are replete with nutrients, vitamins, and moisturizers -- just to name a few nourishing ingredients.

To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorite body butters at the end. Our top pick is Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil Ultra-Hydrating Body Butter. Its special formula leaves skin feeling velvety and hydrated.

Considerations when choosing body butters

Scent

If you're going for the full sensory experience with body butter, you're probably looking for one with a pleasant fragrance. Unwind with lavender or eucalyptus, or invigorate your senses with citrus scents -- just to name a few. For those who prefer fragrance-free products, there are also body butters that are unscented.

Consistency

Body butter is significantly thicker and richer than lotion, so you'll typically find it in tubs or squeeze bottles. Unlike lotion, which can be runny and messy, body butter has a whipped or viscous consistency that stays put until you rub it in. The resistance to spread or drip means you'll need to do a little more self-massage to work the product into your skin.

Sensitive-skin concerns

Fear not if you have sensitive skin and need to be picky about products. Many body butters are now made free of common allergens, like parabens, phthalates, SLS, dyes, fragrances, and formaldehyde. Instead, these formulas include naturally derived ingredients that are often eco-friendly, sustainable, and cruelty-free.

Features

Deep hydration

If you have dry or ashy skin, choose a body butter that offers deep hydration. These long-lasting formulas moisturize skin and lock in hydration for up to 24 hours. Many users apply these body butters right after showering, as pores are open and skin can absorb the product more easily.

Protection

Body butters designed to protect skin create a barrier between your skin and the environment to prevent moisture loss. These formulas not only seal in moisture, they help minimize damage from harsh weather conditions that can be drying to skin.

Healing

If you struggle with common skin ailments like acne, eczema, or psoriasis, you'll be better served by healing body butters. More often than not, these gentle formulas are hypoallergenic and leave out chemicals and ingredients that could exacerbate conditions.

Price

If you're on a budget, you'll find a decent body butter for $5 to $15, but it might contain harsh ingredients or fillers. To get the most bang for your buck, spend between $15 and $25 for more natural formulas with better-quality ingredients. Body butters from luxury beauty brands often cost $30 or more, as they're specially formulated with premium ingredients.

FAQ

Q. Why do some body butters contain alcohol? Isn't that a bit drying and counterproductive?

A. While it's not unusual for cosmetics or body-care products to contain alcohol, its inclusion can have a drying effect. You might not even know there's alcohol in the body butter until you use it, especially if it slightly burns sensitive or broken skin. Some body butters are clearly marked as alcohol-free, whereas with others, you'll need to read the ingredients list carefully.

Q. Can I use body butter for other parts of my body?

A. Many people prefer using creamy body butters on hands and feet to prepare for manicures. Their deep moisturizing formulas are ideal for softening cuticles. The only place you shouldn't use body butter is on your face, as even gentle formulas are still heavy and will end up clogging pores.

Body butters we recommend

Best of the best: Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil Ultra-Hydrating Body Butter

Our take: Nourishing, absorbent formula that leaves a smooth, greaseless matte finish.

What we like: Moisturizing argan oil formula in a whipped consistency. Free of sulfate, gluten, phthalates, and fragrances.

What we dislike: Some people have mixed feelings on the product's smell, but it isn't a deal breaker.

Best bang for your buck: The Body Shop's Body Butter

Our take: Super creamy formula available in more than 18 scents.

What we like: Offers 24-hour moisture without clogging pores. Cruelty-free manufacturing.

What we dislike: Product seal could be a bit better.

Choice 3: Bliss' Body Butter

Our take: Gentle formula that works hard to leave skin youthfully soft and supple.

What we like: Lightweight formula in a squeeze bottle for easy dispensing. Free of harsh chemicals, such as parabens, SLS, and phthalates.

What we dislike: Leaves a slight residue on skin, though some users love the feel of it.

