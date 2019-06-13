The best blackhead remover tool kit

Blackheads are a common but unwelcome sight on anyone's face. They occur when pores get clogged with dead skin, sebum, or other debris and turn black with exposure to air. Although it's tempting to squeeze or pick at these tiny dark bumps, this can lead to inflammation, scarring, and the spreading of bacteria. Instead, skin experts recommend using comedone extractors in combination with pore strips and masks.

If you're in the market for blackhead extractors to replace your fingers, our quick shopping guide details all the tools you can expect to find in a quality blackhead remover kit. More expensive ones include electric suction devices, like our favorite kit by Poppyo that offers a powerful pore vacuum to deeply remove even the most stubborn blackheads. If you're looking to save money on those costly aesthetician visits, check out our tool kit recommendations for a DIY facial.

Considerations when choosing blackhead remover tool kits

Manual vs. electric

Manual: Manual kits contain an array of different tools that suit different blackhead types and areas of the face. Here's a breakdown of the tools you can expect to find in a kit.

Flat loop is the most popular tool for removing blackheads manually and works on all sizes of blemishes. Just place the oval-shaped loop over the blackhead and press down.

Angled loop is similar to the previous tool but is teardrop shaped. It's suitable for more stubborn blackheads and blackhead clusters.

Small loop is a tinier version of the angled loop and is designed for smaller blackheads and for hard-to-reach spots.

Eye loop is a circular loop suited for all blackheads. Use this tool with care to avoid damaging the surrounding area.

Spoon tool looks like a miniature spoon with a hole in the middle. It requires more pressure to use but extracts the most stubborn of blackheads.

Lancet is designed to pierce blackheads and other blemishes like pimples. However, if used incorrectly, it can cause damage and inflammation.

Tweezers can have lancet-like ends or function as regular tweezers. The former type can be helpful on ingrown hairs.



Electric: While manual blackhead remover kits are the most common type, electric ones are available. These consist of a pore vacuum, which is just what it sounds like -- it vacuums out your pores. These nifty devices come with a variety of suction heads and are about the size and heft of electric toothbrushes. They also have different suction settings. We recommend starting with a low setting to avoid bruising.

Features

Material

We suggest choosing manual kits constructed from stainless steel. Blackhead remover implements need to be washed after use to prevent the spread of bacteria, and high-quality stainless steel does not rust. Choose a kit with sturdy loops that won't break in action and put you at risk for skin punctures.

Non-slip grips

Select manual tools with non-slip metal or plastic grips that keep your hands from slipping while using the tool and puncturing or damaging the skin. For electric devices, select one with ergonomic plastic housing so you won't lose hold of the vacuum.

Carrying case

This is a convenient feature to keep all parts of the kit in one place and the tools protected and clean. If you're traveling with your kit, a case is definitely needed.

Extra accessories

Some kits come with bonus accessories like a magnified mirror or face mask designed for blackheads.

Price

Manual kits are priced at $7 to $15. Electric blackhead removers can be twice as expensive, starting at $20 and going up to $50.

FAQ

Q. How should I prepare my face before using a blackhead extractor?

A. Wash your face with exfoliating face wash before attempting extractions. It may also help to use a facial steamer or to take a steamy shower beforehand to open up pores and make extractions easier.

Q. Are electric pore vacuums safe to use?

A. Generally, they are safe, as long as you're careful with the suction setting. Too powerful a suction can cause skin bruising and inflammation. After each use, always clean and disinfect the removable suction heads to prevent the spread of bacteria to your skin the next time you use the device.

Blackhead remover tool kits we recommend

Best of the best: Poppyo Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum

Our take: A powerful electric extractor with multiple probes and suction settings.

What we like: Not only functions to suck out blackheads but also exfoliates and treats acne. Five suction levels to choose from. 18-month warranty.

What we dislike: Can cause bruising.

Best bang for your buck: ELLESYE Blackhead Remover

Our take: Quality stainless steel manual kit with travel case.

What we like: Comes with six sturdy blackhead removal tools. Comes with a waterproof case and easy-to-follow instructions. Great value at a low price.

What we dislike: Nothing.

Choice 3: Scuddles Blackhead Extractor Kit

Our take: Professional-grade tools that come with a bonus mask.

What we like: Dermatologist-grade stainless steel tools, seven in all. Non-slip metal grip. Includes a case and a peel-off charcoal mask.

What we dislike: No complaints with this kit but mask can be difficult to remove.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

