The best biometric gun safe

Gun security is vital to prevent both theft and lethal accidents. One of the latest safety developments is biometric gun safes with built-in fingerprint scanners. These allow authorized users to gain access, but don't risk keys or PIN codes getting lost or ending up in the wrong hands.

Firearms owners have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a safe. Our buying guide looks at the key points and provides a few recommendations at the end. Our top pick, Viking Security Biometric Gun Safe, offers a number of advanced security features and is a great value, too.

Considerations when choosing biometric gun safes

Technology and setup

Although the underlying technology might be complex, using a biometric gun safe is very straightforward. You place your finger on the scanner to record your fingerprint, then any time you want access, it's simply a question of resting your finger to be recognized, and the safe pops open.

Setup routines can vary a little, but you usually have one "master" user who controls the input of other people's fingerprints. They can also delete them if access is denied (should an employee leave a company, for example). The security is convenient for multiple users because if things change, you don't have to make sure keys are returned or reassign PIN codes.

Number of users

The number of users accommodated varies from thirty to over a hundred, depending on the system. While early models were criticized for frequent errors, high-resolution scanners have dramatically reduced the problem. Some are even FBI approved.

Apps

Smartphone apps are an interesting addition to some biometric gun safes. They can record who has accessed the contents, whether there were failed attempts, and warn you of low battery status.

Size and physical security

As good as modern biometric gun safes are in terms of access control, you still need to consider the number of firearms they hold and their actual physical security.

The smallest models are designed to keep a single handgun out of harm's way. They may have a steel security cable so they can be fixed to an immovable object when unattended.

Larger models frequently have holes, so they can be fixed to the floor or wall for improved security. However, the casing itself might offer limited protection against a determined attacker with a pry bar or drill. This is equally true of some biometric rifle safes, which are little more than a well-locked office cabinet.

For many home users this isn't an issue, and concealment in a drawer or closet may be sufficient. If unauthorized access is more likely, a more robust construction is needed. Laser-cut panels, for example, fit very accurately, so it's near impossible to get a pry bar into door edges. Thick steel doors and deadbolts also make access difficult for thieves.

While regulations concerning gun security in the home are not currently widespread, it is a requirement in some states. It's a good idea to check local statutes before you buy anyway, as it's an area with potential for change.

Price

With biometrics available on everything from single handgun cases to 40-rifle safes, prices vary widely. The least expensive models are around $100, while the most expensive are several thousand. Homeowners with a modest number of firearms can probably find what they need in the $150 to $400 range.

FAQ

Q. What exactly are biometrics?

A. Biometrics are the use of an individual's body measurements for device control. In the case of gun safes, it's your fingerprint, but your retina, voice pattern, DNA, and even the shape of your earlobes are unique to you, so each can be used for identification.

Q. Will the biometrics lock me out if the battery goes dead?

A. Yes. For security reasons, it's better they lock rather than allow free access. However, all biometric gun safes come with a manual key as a failsafe, so you can open it to fit a new battery. Stored fingerprint data should be retained.

Biometric gun safes we recommend

Best of the best: Viking Security's Biometric Gun Safe

Our take: High-end security features at a very affordable price.

What we like: Fast fingerprint access or PIN code entry. Heavy-duty motorized deadbolts. Tight fitting pry-resistant door. Unlocked door alert. Fully adjustable internal shelf. Sound or silent modes. Integral light and carpeting. False attempts lockout.

What we dislike: A few have faulty locking mechanisms or keypads.

Best bang for your buck: Barska's Quick Access Biometric Rifle Safe

Our take: Very affordable security from one of the industry's top brands.

What we like: Accommodates four rifles, plus shelf for handguns and ammunition. Slender steel cabinet easy to conceal inside a closet. DOJ approved with deadbolt locking. Stores up to 120 fingerprints. Mounting hardware included.

What we dislike: Fingerprint unit can occasionally be temperamental. Physical security is modest.

Choice 3: Verifi Smart Safe's Biometric Gun Safe

Our take: Mid-sized handgun/general-purpose lockbox with FBI-certified sensor.

What we like: Precise scanning should provide error-free performance. LED displays self-diagnostics and reports unauthorized access attempts. Can fix to floor or wall for added security. Stores up to 40 fingerprints.

What we dislike: Quite expensive for its size.

