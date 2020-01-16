Best accent jewelry under $75 for any occasion

It's all about accessorizing.

The right piece of jewelry can pull together and accentuate an outfit, so it's always a good idea to have a few go-to pieces to complement your favorite looks.

You don't have to break the bank to build up your jewelry collection. In fact, we've found that it's possible to get timeless statement pieces that you'll wear for years without spending more than $75.

Whether you're headed to the office, a cocktail party, or just on an errand run, we've compiled a list of 15 items we think you'd love to add to your collection.

Earrings

Halogen Small Endless Hoop Earrings: $19 at Nordstrom

Gold hoops are having a moment and it's not uncommon to see two or even three sets of small gold hoops decorating the lobes of fashionable people. We love these delicate gold hoops for an everyday look -- they're a great price and metal is not overly brassy.

Halogen Medium Endless Hoops: $25 at Nordstrom

Not a fan of gold? Not to worry, because Halogen makes medium-sized hoop earrings in silver -- perfect for an everyday look and versatile enough to be worn with almost anything.

BaubleBar Dayla Imitation Pearl Drop Earrings: $36 at Nordstrom

Pearl drop earrings are another jewelry trend we're seeing a lot of this year. We love these oversized pearl drop earrings for a sexy and elegant look if you're dressing up for a cocktail party or formal event.

Kate Spade New York Double Faux-Pearl & 14K Yellow Goldplated Stud Earrings: $44 at Saks Fifth Avenue

This spin on the classic pearl earring is an excellent piece for work, and it's made by a favorite accessory brand. The studs are clean and simple while also drawing on the drop pearl style earring that's so in right now.

BaubleBar Freshwater Pearl and Imitation Pear Cluster Drop Earrings: $44 at Nordstrom

You can pretty much expect BaubleBar to be on top of all the best jewelry trends. These Pearl Cluster Drop Earrings are no exception; we love them with casual daywear, but they would also pair nicely with an understated evening look.

Lele Sadoughi Small Paper Lily Drop Earrings: $74.98 at Nordstrom (was $125)

We love an earring that doesn't take itself too seriously. These super fun floral drop earrings are a great way to add some sass to any going-out look.

Kenneth Jay Lane Mother-Of-Pearl and 22K Yellow Goldplated Disc Earrings: $45 at Saks Fifth Avenue

If you're looking for a statement earring that will last multiple seasons and complement a variety of looks, we'd suggest these eye-catching yet tasteful mother-of-pearl earrings from Kenneth Jay Lane.

Ellie Vail Zelda Mini Hoop Earrings: $46 at Nordstrom

If you're looking to really lean into the gold hoop trend, we'd suggest these extra thick hoops from Ellie Vail. We love that they're bold enough to make a statement but not too large as to be distracting.

Necklaces

Halogen Chain Collar Necklace: $29 at Nordstrom

A chunky chain necklace is one of those super versatile accessories you can feel comfortable wearing to the office or on a weekend lunch date with friends. We love that this chain collar necklace from Halogen comes in silver and gold.

Adriana Orsini Round Pendant Necklace: $75 at Saks Fifth Avenue

On the highest end of our price range is this half-inch cubic zirconia pendant necklace available at Saks Fifth Avenue. This timeless and elegant necklace would make a great piece for the workplace.

Bracelets and rings

Kate Spade New York Enamel Spade Bangle: $58 at Nordstrom

An enamel bangle is a classic accent piece for the office. We love that this version from Kate Spade has an easy-to-open clasp so you're not stuck struggling to fit the bangle over your hand.

Set & Stones Ace Ring: $65 at Nordstrom

If you're looking for a novel statement ring, we'd suggest this handmade ring inspired by an antique coin. It has the look of something you stumbled across at an antique store on the Mediterranean coast.

Accessories that are practically jewelry

Honey Minx Ophelia Headband: $25 at Macy's

If you like the look of the hatband (brought back to popularing by Kate Middleton) but you're on the hunt for a more everyday look, we'd suggest a velvet top knot like this blush headband from Honey Minx. We think it would look great paired with a cozy cardigan and your favorite jeans.

Rainbow Unicorn Birthday Surprise 4-Pack Embellished Barrettes: $34 at Nordstrom

Hair clips are no longer only for school girls. Pearl studded barrettes and colorful clips have evolved from mere hair accessories to statement jewelry. Try pulling the hair off your face by pinning one or two barrettes just above your ear.

BaubleBar Alex Set of Two Headbands: $52 at Nordstrom

As we mentioned, we've seen hatbands, like this one from BaubleBar, on Kate Middleton -- and it's fair to say the trend has hopped the pond. A velvet hatband can add a sophisticated edge to an evening look, and with a few strategically placed bobby pins, it can even be incorporated into a chic updo.

