Apple products lead our list of the best deals on the internet

It's a nice time of year to add a new toy to the collection.

There are still a couple months of winter left, so you'll need something that will make hours of being cooped up a little more manageable anyways. And the glow of the holidays, and the hopefulness of January has faded to an extent -- so might as well add something fun to your arsenal.

We've found markdowns on popular gadgets like the new Apple Watch and iPad -- as well as gizmos for home chefs, like air fryers and sous vides. Find out why so many people love these trending products for yourself with these bargains.

Pricing and availability is subject to change and all deals were current at the time of publication.

Apple Watch Series 5: $484.99 at Amazon (was $529)

Whether you are ready to update your Apple Watch or just want to invest in the latest model, the Series 5 is for you. It comes with the features you love including Retina display and built-in GPS. What's more, it boasts a combination of trim design with a larger screen, so it's comfortable, stylish, and fun to use.

Apple iPad: $379.99 at Amazon (was $459)

Long battery life, gorgeous display, and impressive dual cameras -- those reasons are enough to invest in the newest gen Apple iPad, but the current savings on Amazon of almost $80 make it a deal that's too good to pass up.

Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker: $149 at Amazon (was $199)

If you've always wanted to try a sous vide cooker, this model by the top-selling brand Anova is on sale at Amazon. You'll be amazed at how easy it is to get excellent results, even when you control it via its WiFi connection and the user-friendly Anova app.

Samsung Chromebook 11.6": $150.99 at Amazon (was $499)

The price on this Chromebook is just $150.99 -- 70% off -- despite being a trim, responsive device that's powered by the Chrome operating system that can handle most of your personal computing needs.

Exclusivo Mezcla Large Fleece Throw: $15.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

Who doesn't love to curl up under a cozy blanket when it's cold outside? This large throw makes the experience even better thanks to the fleece material that's as soft as it is warm. Choose from a wide collection of colors to fit your room's decor.

Cuisinart Cordless Wine Opener with Vacuum Sealer: $31 at Amazon (was $75)

If you are a wine aficionado, you'll love the convenience of opening and sealing bottles with one convenient device. This wine opener also gives you the power of cordless, rechargeable operation to pop corks with ease.

Rachael Ray 10-Piece Cucina Nonstick Bakeware Set: $66.99 at Amazon (was $200)

This huge bakeware set has just about everything you need to become an expert baker in your own kitchen, from muffin pans to cookie sheets and everything in between. You'd have a hard time finding a more comprehensive set for a lower price -- just $66.99 marked down from $200.

Rockland Luggage 4-Piece Set: $76.46 at Amazon (was $239.99)

Is a big trip on your agenda this year? Don't tote along your old tattered bags when you can own a matching four-piece set for a low sale price. This set by Rockland is crafted of rugged material that's expandable to fit your items yet tough enough to stand up to baggage handlers and conveyor belts.

NuWave 3-Quart Brio Air Fryer: $59.99 at Amazon (was $99.99)

Who doesn't love an appliance that cuts down on the time and guesswork of preparing meals and snacks? Not only does this air fryer cook large portions in minutes, but it also has presets functions so you can make some of your favorite cuisine with the touch of a few buttons.

Mobile Dog Gear Week Away Tote Pet Travel Bag: $39.99 at Chewy (was $54.99)

With compartments and space to stash your pet's essentials, this bag is designed to make traveling with your four-legged friend super-convenient. It even comes with collapsible bowls and pet food storage containers for snack breaks along the way.

Trixie Miguel 25.5-Inch Faux Fleece Cat Tree: $35.99 at Chewy (was $66.98)

Dangling toys, cozy areas to relax, and a scratching post -- this space-saving cat tree has it all in a compact design that doesn't take up a lot of room. It also folds easily for storage so it's a nice option for apartment-dwelling cat owners.

Dash No-Drip Belgian Waffle Maker: $35.99 at Amazon (was $39.99)

This handy small appliance may be called a waffle maker, but it's just as useful for making other tasty meals and snacks like eggs, hash browns, hot sandwiches, and more. Non-stick waffle plates and overflow side channels make cleanup simple too.

T3 Featherweight Compact Folding Hair Dryer with Dual Voltage: $119.99 at Ulta (was $150)

Chances are you'll have a difficult time deciding what you like most about this salon-grade hair dryer -- the lightweight feel, compact structure, or powerful performance that rivals standard-sized models. Grab yours now at ulta and save $39 off the retail price.

PetSafe Eatwell 5-Meal Automatic Pet Feeder: $44.95 at Chewy (was $52.95)

Serve your pet even if you aren't at home with this automatic battery-powered feeder holds up to five meals of dog's or cat's favorite kibble. You can program it so your pet doesn't have to wait for mealtime.

Kate Spade In Full Bloom Set: $50 at Ulta ($151 value)

Get ready for spring with this perfume set by Kate Spade that has a flirty, floral scent with a hint of rose. You'll get a full-sized bottle, purse spray, and lotion plus a pretty pink makeup bag.

Patagonia Toddler Girl's Snow Pile Jacket: $83.30 at Nordstrom (was $119)

Go ahead and let her have some outdoor winter fun -- this Patagonia jacket has reliable closures, waterproof material, and warm lining to keep your toddler toasty while she plays in the snow.

The North Face Toddler Boy's Boundary Triclimate Waterproof 3-in-1 Snow Jacket: $90.98 at Nordstrom (was $130)

The North Face makes its popular Triclimate jacket for youngsters too. The unique 3-in-1 design means it can be worn as one jacket on the coldest days, or separated into two lighter jackets when it's chilly outside.

RevitaLash Brow Perfecting Gift Collection: $105 at Dermstore (was $110)

You may know that RevitaLash makes serums to boost lash growth, but did you the brand also makes products that nourish brows? You can give them a try in this 3-piece collection that comes with a cleanser, conditioner, and gel to make the most of your brows.

Giorgio Armani Men's 3-Piece Acqua di Gio Pour Homme Gift Set: $120 at Macy's ($242 value)

Not sure what to get your guy for Valentine's Day? A fragrance set is always a good choice, especially when it contains a classic scent that's masculine but not overpowering.

Maxi-Cosi Magellan Max 2018 5-in-1 Convertible Car Seat: $299.99 at Nordstrom (was $399.99)

Not only is this car seat secure and comfortable for your little one, but its convertible design enables it to grow with her. Buy it now at Nordstrom and save $100.

Diamond Heart Pendant Necklace in 14K Gold: $330 at Macy's (was $750)

Diamonds plus gold equals a Valentine's Day gift she'll never forget. This pretty heart pendant is more than half off at Macy's, just in time for the special day.

Samsung 2019 QLED 4K Q7OR 75" TV: $1,999.99 at Samsung (was $3,299.99)

If you're in the market for a premium TV, check out the 75-inch Q70R that's on sale at Samsung. You'll be mesmerized by the QLED display that delivers life-like images, thanks to the state-of-the-art technology that makes this TV the perfect choice if you are putting together a home theater or just because you've always wanted a model that gives you an awe-inspiring viewing experience.

