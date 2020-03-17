Allume: What’s the deal with this clothing delivery service?

These days, there's a delivery box or a subscription service for almost everything; meals, home goods, coffee beans, wine, pet food...

Turns out, you can also get clothes delivered to your door via a subscription. If you're in need of some new threads but you lack the time or fashion know-how to find exactly what you're looking for, this might be worth considering. After all, we all experience decision fatigue; wouldn't it be nice to simplify wherever possible?

That's why we put Allume to the test. It's a styling service designed for busy women who need a little extra help finding those killer pieces for everything from the boardroom to a friend's wedding. We wanted to find out if this could actually replace going shopping or spending too much time scrolling online.

Here's what we thought.

What is Allume?

Allume is an online styling service that helps you find and shop your style online. This online service sets you up with a personal stylist who will work with you to understand your style and the types of looks you're shopping for, like work, weekend, or special occasion. Your stylist will then curate three lookbooks that you can shop at popular clothing retailers and return to again and again for style inspiration.

How does Allume work?

The Allume styling process began with a quiz meant to help your stylist better understand your current style and what you're hoping to get out of your personalized styling session. Once I completed the quiz, which should take between 15 and 30 minutes, I selected a time to meet with my stylist for a 15-minute styling session via text. Before the session, my stylist reached out and explained how the styling session would work.

During the session, my stylist sent me three looks to review. Each look had a collage of items intended to provide a sense of what the style looks like and a list of 26 purchasable items that would help complete the look. For reference, a look inspired by the tweed statement blazer, called "Tweed into Style," included two tweed jackets, one purse, 10 pairs of shoes, and 11 pairs of jeans that could be used to recreate this look. The 15-minute styling session provided an opportunity to help my stylist understand what I was looking for.

Once the session was complete, I got a finalized version of my looks from my stylist within a couple of days. It's then possible to purchase any of the items in your lookbooks directly through Allume's website from brands like Everlane, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus. It's important to note that your purchase will be shipped directly from the brand or retailer. That means that if you need to return something, you'll have to do it through that retailer, not Allume

How much does Allume cost?

Each 15-minute styling session is $20, but this charge is refunded when you purchase an item from your lookbook. Your stylist will suggest items within your price range, which you get to set. During the quiz, there is an opportunity to tell your stylist how much you typically spend on a variety of clothing pieces and accessories.

Overall thoughts

The quiz took me about 30 minutes but could easily be completed in 15 or 20. There are plenty of opportunities to include your likes, dislikes, and anything else you'd like your stylist to know. However, don't be surprised if during your initial styling session your stylist includes items or styles that go against your stated preferences. Your stylist may have misunderstood how important certain things are to you. Make sure you explain what you're looking for during the styling session so your stylist can adjust your looks before she sends out the final versions.

When my stylist sent me my initial look, I was nervous because one of the looks was not my style at all. My stylist explained that she was using all three styles to better understand what I was looking for. She told me to heart the items I would be interested in wearing. Once I began looking at the individual items, I realized that there were pieces from every look that I liked.

From there, my stylist asked me why I didn't heart certain items she had expected me to heart, including a couple sweaters. I explain that I lived in Chicago and preferred to invest in wool or cashmere sweaters that I knew were going to last multiple seasons. I also told her that I was looking for trendy jeans and more shoe options, as I live in two pairs of black booties all winter.

She asked me to send her a picture of these booties to get a better idea of my style. Luckily, I was at home and could easily snap a picture. I'd recommend having a few pictures of your style inspiration and favorite wardrobe pieces on hand in case your stylist asks.

By the end of our session, I felt pretty confident that my stylist knew what I was looking for and was eager to see what she'd picked out for me. The next day, she texted me the looks. She had swapped out what I didn't like with one that was much more my style. She also included a bonus look full of sweaters and shoes, just as I'd requested.

Weighing the cost and benefits: Pros

Allume creates a unique shopping experience that is curated to your style and budget. You'll find items in your lookbook from some of your favorite retailers as well as new brands your stylist thinks you may like.

Not only does this process help you define your style, but it can also open your eyes to new brands that fit your aesthetic. One of the best parts of the process is working with a personal stylist. My stylist was attentive, encouraging and professional. Allume prides itself on having compassionate, fashion-forward stylists. Another nice thing about Allume is that the lookbook serves as an online vision board for your style. It's always there for you to review.

Weighing the cost and benefits: Cons

I found that some of the preferences I logged in my quiz were not incorporated in the first three looks my stylist showed me. This was frustrating because I spent extra time writing notes and leaving comments on various questions throughout the quiz.

However, my frustration was mitigated when I realized that the best time to share these preferences and give feedback on the looks was during the styling session itself. Allume offers a personalized styling session, so why not use it? It was much easier to tell my stylist how I wanted clothes to fit and what style I was hoping to achieve in real-time. This way, she could ask follow-up questions and make suggestions I hadn't considered.

The downside to the styling session is that it's only 15 minutes. And because it's over text, this can seem stressful if you're not a particularly quick texter, though I found that the stylists are willing to extend the session by a few minutes if needed. If you need more time with your stylist or want help putting together more looks you'd have to purchase another styling session. But remember, if you purchase an item from your lookbook, the charge for your styling appointment is refunded.

Is it worth it?

If you're someone who loves the thrill of finding the perfect heel or an amazing bargain, Allume is not for you because this styling service does all the searching for you.

Allume works best for women who are looking for a little style inspiration and who prefer a curated shopping experience rather than endlessly scrolling through online retailers. If you don't have the time or inclination to shop, Allume is an inexpensive and effective way to find the styles you actually want to wear. Unlike some of Allume's competitors, you're able to work with a real person to build looks that work with your lifestyle.

In terms of financial commitment, Allume is pretty low stakes. The first styling session is only $20, which is reimbursed when you buy your first item. After that, you choose which items you want to purchase, and you always have the option to set up additional styling sessions if and when they're needed.

