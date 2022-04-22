Zaxby’s Reopens Paducah, Kentucky Location Under New Ownership

Restaurant reopens drive-thru on Monday, April 25 with Deck of Dealz for first 100 guests

Athens, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Zaxby’s , a premium quick-service restaurant known for its Chicken Fingerz

, wings and signature sauces will reopen its location at 5276 US HWY 60 W., in Paducah, Kentucky on Monday, April 25. The restaurant will be operated by Steve Brewer and Jerry Ayers, owners of Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc. and will reopen to drive-thru guests first, with plans to open the dining room at a later date.

The restaurant is reopening after Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc. acquired the location earlier this year and decided to reopen the location under new management. To celebrate its reopening with the community, Zaxby’s will give out one of its Deck of Dealz to each of the first 100 guests, which entails one special offer a week good for free menu items throughout the first year of reopening.

“Our team is thrilled to reopen the Paducah Zaxby’s and we look forward to serving the community our delicious chicken fingerz, wings and zalads once again,” said Ayers, a seasoned Zaxby’s franchisee. “We are proud and excited to take over this location and provide our guests with a renewed energy and commitment to exceptional guest service from our team members. We invite everyone to come out and celebrate with us.”

Recently, Zaxby’s Zax Fanz Club was recognized as America’s Best Loyalty Program 2022 in the Fast-Food Restaurant Category by Newsweek and Statista. Guests looking to order ahead, sign up and experience Zaxby’s award-winning loyalty program can find it available online on zaxbys.com and for download on Google Play and the App Store . New ‘Fanz’ can enjoy a Zaxby’s Signature Sandwich for free when downloading the Zaxby’s app and signing up for the rewards program for the first time. Third-party delivery will also be available in the coming weeks through Doordash, GrubHub, UberEats and Postmates.

The 3,700 square-foot farmhouse-style restaurant will feature upgraded kitchen equipment and will have indoor seating available for 90 guests. An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz

and wings tossed in a variety of nine sauces. The menu will feature the newly introduced Signature Club Sandwich, along with the new Buffalo Garlic Blaze sauce complementing the Boneless Wings Meal and fresh Zalads.

“We are excited to offer up to 60 new positions to the Paducah community. Those looking to apply may visit workthecoop.com or come by the restaurant in person for more info,” Ayers added.

About Zaxby’s

Founded in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s iconic Signature Sandwich won Thrillist’s 2021 Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

