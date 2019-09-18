Zaxby’s Opens First Restaurant in Niceville, Florida

Licensee adds third location in Okaloosa County

Athens, GA (RestaurantNews.com) Zaxby’s , a fan favorite for chicken fingers, wings and salads, opens its first Niceville, Florida location in September. The new restaurant is located at 1160 John Sims Parkway E. and is the third Zaxby’s owned by Steve Hay and Rich Johnson. Construction on the Niceville Zaxby’s began in March.

“I am proud to be a part of the Zaxby’s family,” Hay said. “Our company not only provides the highest quality food but cares about the community in which we operate and the people we employ and serve. Our goal is to provide an atmosphere and an offering that reflects both our culture of service and our faith in action.”

With indoor seating for 72, the 3,200 square-foot location shows Zaxby’s commitment to providing an exceptional fast-casual dining experience including a redesigned farmhouse-style exterior, kitchen and dining area with two proprietary Coca-Cola Freestyle machines. The restaurant features rustic décor for a welcoming ambience. Customers can order online via zaxbys.com as well as through the Zaxby’s app. Third-party delivery is provided by Waitr and Grubhub, and catering is available.

An alternative to fast food, Zaxby’s serves fresh, prepared-at-order, hand-breaded Chicken Fingerz and Wings made in a variety of nine sauces. The menu also features four Zalads and eight sandwiches along with innovative Zappetizers including Tater Chips and Spicy Fried Mushrooms, and Party Platterz for large groups. Zaxby’s is offering its limited-time Zensation Zalad and new Zensation Fillet Sandwich until Oct. 20. Both Zensation items pair perfectly with Zaxby’s Minute Maid Southern Peach Fizzle. The first 100 guests at the Niceville opening will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz including many menu favorites.

“We strive to exceed expectations with every customer on every occasion,” Hay said. “Our family wants to make a positive impact on Niceville with this new opening. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Okaloosa County Special Olympics for activities and events.”

This restaurant will provide 20-25 new jobs in the Niceville community. Those interested in applying for a position may visit the new restaurant.

Hay and Johnson’s other restaurants are located in Fort Walton Beach and Crestview.

About Zaxby’s

Founded by childhood friends Zach McLeroy and Tony Townley in 1990, Zaxby’s is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads in a fun, offbeat atmosphere where customers are considered friends. Zaxby’s has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

