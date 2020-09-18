HANDOUT
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

What to expect from 2020’s big art prize winners: MICA professors Susan Waters-Eller and LaToya Hobbs

September 18, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Mary Carole McCauley
HANDOUT

The two prize winners reveal what they are working on for 2021.