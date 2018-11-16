Warm Up with Corner Bakery’s Comforting Kitchen-Crafted Flavors

Warm Bacon & Spinach Salad with Spicy Balsamic Pulled Pork Panini

Corner Bakery Cafe Introduces Creative Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner Options like the Spicy Balsamic Pulled Pork Panini and Power Breakfast Egg Bowl, Brings Back the Fan Favorite Chicken Orzo Soup

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This winter, Corner Bakery, is featuring new flavors crafted straight from the kitchen. Committed to quality, Corner Bakery cooks with the freshest ingredients to create flavor forward dishes that will brighten dreary winter days.

Start a chilly morning off right with Corner Bakery’s warm morning favorites like the Power Breakfast Egg Bowl or BBLT & Egg. For lunch or dinner guest can indulge in hearty flavors that will warm you up from the inside like the Spicy Balsamic Pork Panini while offering variety from traditional holiday flavors. Corner Bakery is also welcoming back the beloved Chicken Orzo Soup!

Seasonal menu items include:

Power Breakfast Egg Bowl – Fluffy scrambled eggs, farro, oven-roasted tomatoes, and a power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach. Finished with fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of pesto. A delicious and smart option perfect to counter holiday indulgence.

– Fluffy scrambled eggs, farro, oven-roasted tomatoes, and a power greens blend of baby kale, arugula and spinach. Finished with fresh mozzarella and a drizzle of pesto. A delicious and smart option perfect to counter holiday indulgence. BBLT & Egg Sandwich – Applewood smoked bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, tomatoes and lettuce with cracked black pepper balsamic mayo on Mom’s white toast. Guests can add avocado for additional charge.

– Applewood smoked bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs, tomatoes and lettuce with cracked black pepper balsamic mayo on Mom’s white toast. Guests can add avocado for additional charge. Warm Bacon & Spinach Salad – Sliced chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tart apples, sliced red onion and house-made croutons on baby spinach with warm bacon balsamic vinaigrette.

– Sliced chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, hard-boiled egg, diced tart apples, sliced red onion and house-made croutons on baby spinach with warm bacon balsamic vinaigrette. Spicy Balsamic Pulled Pork Panini – Sautéed pulled pork shoulder tossed with warm bacon balsamic sauce and sweet caramelized onions with Calabrian chili spread on grilled focaccia served with a signature Calabrian chili ranch for dipping.

– Sautéed pulled pork shoulder tossed with warm bacon balsamic sauce and sweet caramelized onions with Calabrian chili spread on grilled focaccia served with a signature Calabrian chili ranch for dipping. Chicken Orzo Soup – A warm and comforting blend of chicken, vegetables, and orzo pasta in a creamy broth with a hint of lemon.

– A warm and comforting blend of chicken, vegetables, and orzo pasta in a creamy broth with a hint of lemon. White Chocolate Mint Cold Brew – A hand-roasted cold brew with a delicious twist of white chocolate and mint.

– A hand-roasted cold brew with a delicious twist of white chocolate and mint. Pistachio Cranberry Muffin – A rich muffin studded with chopped walnuts and plump dried cranberries topped with sugar. Available with or without icing.



White Chocolate Mint Cold Brew and Pistachio Cranberry Muffin

Along with these seasonal menu items, Corner Bakery has officially announced the launch of their holiday gift card program. Customers will receive a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a large Cinnamon Crème Cake or $25 Gift Card before December 28th. Guests may redeem the $5 bonus card between January 1st –31st, 2019.

Corner Bakery Cafe serves fresh from the kitchen food for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Crafted with pride, the seasonal, nourishing menu ranges from hot breakfast and grilled panini to kitchen-crafted salads, signature sandwiches, mouth watering sweets and more. Favorites include light and fluffy Buttermilk Pancakes for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch, the crave-worthy Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner, and a slice of rich, flavorful Cinnamon Creme Cake for dessert. Corner Bakery Cafe offers unsurpassed holiday catering and corporate gifts with their made-to-order breakfasts, lunches and dinners, including seasonal varieties, like the Warm Bacon & Spinach Salad and classic Linguine & Meatballs, for any occasion. Prices may vary by location.

For more information or to locate your neighborhood Corner Bakery Cafe, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

About Corner Bakery Cafe

Corner Bakery Cafe is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch and dinner to guests in 23 states and Washington, D.C. Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants have been a neighborhood favorite since established in 1991. Recently ranked one of Franchise Times’ Top 200 brands in the franchise space, Corner Bakery Cafe restaurants are owned and operated by CBC Restaurant Corp. with nearly 200 company-owned and franchised locations around the country. The original American Italian bakery cafe, Corner Bakery Cafe was founded on a philosophy of creating a warm and comfortable place for people to relax with friends, family and neighbors. The restaurant features artisan-inspired, seasonal menu options made with fresh ingredients, while delivering a premier bakery cafe experience in the heart of neighborhoods everywhere. For more information, visit www.cornerbakerycafe.com.

