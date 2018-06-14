Walk-On’s Restaurant to Make its Melbourne Debut

Louisiana brand executes development agreement to bring Louisiana fare to Florida beach town

Melbourne, FL (RestaurantNews.com) For over a decade, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar has exceeded guest’s expectations with its quality food and game-day atmosphere, resulting in record-breaking franchise expansion. The brand is looking ahead with bigger and better plans for expanding into new markets.

Walk-On’s Enterprises Founder and CEO Brandon Landry announced today that the company has executed a Franchise Agreement with Nate and Courtney Fowler to bring a Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar to the Melbourne/Viera area in Spring 2019.

“My wife and I learned about Walk-On’s through the Independence Bowl last year and knew we had to learn more about franchising opportunities,” said Franchisee Nate Fowler. “We have always loved Louisiana cuisine and can’t wait to bring Walk-On’s delicious, one-of-a-kind food to our community here in Central Florida.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-style menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team.

“We’re excited to continue our plans to expand the Walk-On’s brand into Florida, and we feel very fortunate to have such an amazing husband and wife duo lead the way,” said Scott Taylor, Walk-On’s Enterprises President & COO. “These two are passionate about the restaurant industry and the Walk-On’s brand, they are a great addition to our Walk-On’s family. We look forward to working with them and their team as they share our vision for Walk-On’s with this vibrant community.”

Walk-On’s now has 19 locations: four in Baton Rouge, two in New Orleans and San Antonio, and one each in Lafayette, Houma, Shreveport, Lake Charles, Covington, Broussard, Alexandria, Gonzales, and Bossier City, La., and Lubbock and Tyler, Texas. Other locations are coming soon in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, with several additional markets across the Southern U.S. likewise on the drawing board.

Following a record-breaking year of franchise expansion, Walk-On’s has captured the top spot in two categories of Technomic’s 2018 Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report. To inquire about franchising opportunities, qualified applicants may contact Kelly Parker at franchise@walk-ons.com.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

About Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar®

Based in Baton Rouge, La., Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar® is rapidly expanding across the country thanks to its winning combination of food and drinks made from scratch with a taste of Louisiana. Walk-On’s All-American team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit www.walk-ons.com, or contact Ladd Biro at Champion at lbiro@championmgt.com or 972.930.9933.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com