Walk-On’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Fort Smith Restaurant

Award-winning restaurant to make its debut on March 29

Fort Smith, AR ( RestaurantNews.com ) Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is set to open and start serving its signature Taste of Louisiana to the Fort Smith community on Monday, March 29!

Located at 4306 Phoenix Ave. , the new Walk-On’s restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Guests should consider arriving early because the first 20 customers will receive a mini football autographed by New Orleans Saints superstar and Walk-On’s Co-Owner Drew Brees. To add to the excitement, guests can enter a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year! Walk-On’s Fort Smith will accept entries during its first full month of business and will announce the winner the week of April 26.

“We are so excited to celebrate our Fort Smith debut and bring Walk-On’s signature American and Cajun cuisine to the community,” said Franchisee Brandon Thompson. “There’s nothing like Walk-On’s in the area, so I’m confident that this new location will be a hit. We’ve hired 200 amazing team members and we’re all looking forward to opening and celebrating with everyone in our new community.”

Walk-On’s is renowned for its signature Louisiana-inspired menu served up in a game-day atmosphere by an All-American Team. When the new restaurant opens, it will be the first Walk-On’s in Fort Smith, third in Arkansas and 51st system-wide.

Fort Smith’s new Walk-On’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight. For more information about the new restaurant, visit facebook.com/walkonsfortsmith .

At Walk-On’s, each dish is made from scratch, using fresh ingredients to bring its mouthwatering, Cajun cuisine to life. The diverse menu features unique twists on game-day staples and upscale takes on Louisiana mainstays, such as Crawfish Etouffee, Duck & Andouille Gumbo and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding. For a complete menu, locations and more information, visit walk-ons.com .

Walk-On’s: Game Day With A Taste Of Louisiana.

About Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

Based in Baton Rouge, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux was founded in 2003 by Brandon Landry, a former walk-on basketball player at LSU. Leaning on the true spirit of a walk-on and building a winning culture, the brand is rapidly expanding across the United States. Its Louisiana-inspired menu features food and drinks made from scratch daily. Walk-On’s All-American Team serves up a game-day experience in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere that ensures every guest is a winner. For more information, visit walk-ons.com . To inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit walkons.com/franchising or contact Kelly Parker, director of franchise sales & real estate, at 225.330.4533.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

