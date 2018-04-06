Waitbusters Brings Its Digital Diner to the Outer Banks

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Mulligan’s Grille in Historic Cottage Row has begun using its Digital Diner software. Digital Diner provides restaurants like Mulligan’s with a complete front of house solution, including SMS marketing and social media share. Mulligan’s Grille began using Digital Diner during the very busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend and couldn’t be more pleased with the software.

Not only has Mulligan’s benefitted from the software, but as Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters’ Dining explained, Digital Diner has expanded its feature set due to feedback from the Nags Head icon. “The feedback from day one has been very insightful from Mulligan’s Grille owners and has enabled us to release new features that benefit all our customers such as the ability to assign a reservation to a specific table on a seating chart and adding a ‘needs cleaning’ table status.” Gau further hopes to expand throughout the Outer Banks, saying, “We have been getting a lot of interest from other local restaurants in both Nags Head and Corolla who experience the exact pain points that Digital Diner alleviates.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at Mulligan’s Grille, 4005 S Croatan Highway, Nags Head, NC 27959

About Mulligan’s Grille

Mulligan’s Grille, known for the “Best Burger on the Beach” for over 20 years, is open 365 days a year. They are quickly gaining a reputation for their incredible local seafood as well, believing in a Farm to Fork philosophy. Mulligan’s provides lunch and dinner options, as well as catering.

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com