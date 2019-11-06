This Veterans Day Dunkin’ Serves Up Free Donuts to Those Who Served

In new partnership with A Million Thanks, Dunkin’ continues year-round support of active military and veterans

Canton, MA (RestaurantNews.com) Dunkin’ is once again celebrating Veterans Day with a sweet salute to the brave men and women of the armed forces. On Monday, November 11, veterans and active duty military are invited to participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide for a free donut of their choice, no purchase necessary*. The return of the Veterans Day donut special is part of Dunkin’s long-standing commitment to supporting active military and veterans.

In addition to a free donut of their choice, the first 50 veterans and active military at participating Dunkin’ restaurants on November 11 will also receive a thank you card written by members of the community from A Million Thanks. A Million Thanks is a nonprofit organization that supports active, reserve and veteran military by sending millions of letters of thanks and encouragement directly to service members. Since its inception in 2004, A Million Thanks has delivered over 9.8 million cards to U.S. troops stationed around the world.

On Veterans Day, Dunkin’ fans will have the opportunity to add their own custom message to digital cards featuring words of thanks and encouragement to active duty military on Dunkin’s Instagram page on Veterans Day. Favorite messages will be selected by Dunkin’ and printed and mailed to active military members through A Million Thanks. In celebration of the new partnership Dunkin’ is donating $10,000 to A Million Thanks for ongoing support of their mission.

“We’re thrilled to partner with A Million Thanks and continue Dunkin’s longstanding history of supporting the brave men and women of our military,” said Tom Manchester, Dunkin’ Brands Senior Vice President of Integrated Marketing. “We are honored to serve veterans and active duty military at Dunkin’ locations nationwide and at our military locations on bases around the world. Alongside our franchisees, some of which are veterans themselves, we look forward to welcoming members of our armed forces to Dunkin’ this Veterans Day and every day.”

Dunkin’ is also shining the spotlight on George Hart, retired U.S. Army Major and Dunkin’ franchisee, this Veterans Day in the latest Dunkin’ Doc, Dunkin’s digital series profiling standout Dunkin’ fans, employees and franchise owners. The video profiles George and his incredible goal of putting a Dunkin’ on every military base in the country. With 11 Dunkin’ locations open now and six more set to open within the next year, George is on a mission to hit all 44 U.S. bases. This Dunkin’ Doc shares George’s journey, and how Dunkin’ has been the inspiration to build such a meaningful community on bases across the country. The Dunkin’ Doc is available to watch on the Dunkin’ Blog here.

Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s year-round commitment to supporting the U.S. armed forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the company has donated more than 300,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas. Under the program, each week the company sends a case of coffee to deployed troops based on recommendations from friends, family members or troops themselves. Since 2003, the brand has sent 10 cases of coffee each week.

*No purchase necessary. While supplies last. Limit one per customer. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

About Dunkin’

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 13 years running. The company has more than 13,000 restaurants in 41 countries worldwide. Based in Canton, Mass., Dunkin’ is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNKN) family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About A Million Thanks

A Million Thanks was started by high school freshman, Shauna Fleming, in 2004, with the goal of collecting and distributing one million thank you letters to active duty military serving around the world. To date, A Million Thanks has distributed more than 9.8 million thank you letters to U.S. troops stationed around the world. The organization recently expanded to include two additional missions – granting wishes of injured veterans and funding higher education scholarships to children of fallen military.

A Million Thanks is a federally approved 501(c)3 non-profit organization that the IRS has determined to be tax-exempt with Tax ID#: 26-0361789. Visit www.AMillionThanks.org for more information.

