A Variety of Fransmart Brands Take Center Stage at International Franchise Expo

Prospective franchisees will meet with category leaders experiencing rapid growth – from a one-of-a-kind, zero-interaction automat concept to a Greek fast casual beloved by pro basketball royalty

New York City, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fransmart , the global franchise development company behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill and The Halal Guys, is participating in the International Franchise Expo (IFE), taking place September 24-25 at the Javits Center in New York City.

“There has never been a better time to become a franchisee, with many brands redefining their categories, or in some cases, starting entirely new categories,” said Dan Rowe, CEO of Fransmart. “IFE attendees have the opportunity get in early with under-the-radar, rapidly growing brands, then take full advantage of today’s favorable market dynamics to start a thriving franchise business.”

Three Fransmart brands are attending IFE:

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (Booth 520): Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is a revolutionary, “zero-interaction” automat concept from New York City restaurateur Stratis Morfogen. Utilizing the once common Automat allows the brand to keep customers and employees safe by eliminating a point of contact, as well as regulate the temperature of each locker to ensure food stays piping hot or drinks perfectly chilled. Customers receive a unique code on their phone to open their locker, ensuring accurate and easy pickup for customers and third party delivery services. After the highly anticipated opening of the first Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in New York’s East Village earlier this year, the brand signed new franchise deals for more than 34 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas and Florida, and is exploring additional markets. Click here to register for IFE and visit fransmart.com/brooklyn-dumpling-shop for more information.

PayMore (Booth 539): PayMore is the fastest-growing new and used electronics and gaming franchise in the U.S., with four locations in New York and North Carolina. Combining e-commerce with electronics, PayMore gives consumers a fast, safe and easy way to buy, sell and trade electronics. Franchisees become local authorities in trade-ins, offering strong consumer data protections and environmentally friendly solutions for customers looking to recycle old or broken electronics and upgrade their personal devices. Click here to register for IFE and visit fransmart.com/paymore for more information.

Greek From Greece (gfg) (Booth 545): Greek From Greece (gfg) is the largest and fastest growing Mediterranean / Greek fast casual restaurant in the U.S. With authentic flavors at its core and a deep familial history of operating bakeries in Greece’s famed Lavrion of Athens, gfg offers one-of-a-kind hospitality and cuisine, the “Greek way.” gfg is led by a core team from Greece dedicated to raising the bar of authentic Greek coffee and food in America, including CEO George Drosos, who spent millions building a supply chain that brings proprietary pastries and foods imported from Greece to every corner of the U.S. After succeeding in New York City, the toughest market in the country, gfg now has 44 corporate stores open or in development. Beloved by brand ambassador and National Basketball Association (NBA) 2020-21 MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, gfg creates a welcoming environment and authentic flavors with every bite. Click here to register for IFE and visit fransmart.com/greek-from-greece for more information.

IFE, sponsored by the International Franchise Association (IFA) and the U.S. Commercial Service , is the world’s leading event for potential franchisees to network with exhibitors, speakers, sponsors and other industry experts. Attendees learn how to buy, finance, market and franchise their business as well as gain insight into selecting the right franchise.

Fransmart is the global leader in franchise development, selling over 5,000 franchises worldwide and turning emerging restaurant concepts into national and global brands for 20 years. Company Founder Dan Rowe identified and grew brands like Five Guys Burgers & Fries, QDOBA Mexican Grill, and The Halal Guys from 1-5 unit businesses to the powerhouse chains they are today. Fransmart’s current and past franchise development portfolio brands have opened thousands of restaurants globally. Fransmart and their partner brands are committed to franchise development growth. Follow Fransmart on Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube . For more information, visit www.fransmart.com .

