Urbanna Oyster Festival celebrates 60 years

November is Virginia Oyster Month and the Urbanna Oyster Festival is kicking off the month by celebrating its 60th anniversary.

Urbanna, a port town along the Chesapeake Bay, classifies itself an oyster town and the festival started in 1958, originally calling it Urbanna Days. Two years later the named changed to Urbanna Oyster Festival and became Virginia’s designated oyster festival in 1988, according to a special program written by author and Grand Marshall of the 2017 Urbanna Oyster Festival, Larry Chowning.

In 1990, the nonprofit Urbanna Oyster Festival Foundation was formed to promote educational and civic events. The foundation has sponsored the festival ever since and has added new programs, including the marine science legacy program, which funds science-oriented field strips for younger students, said festival chairman Joe Heyman.

“We’ve constantly upped our game,” Heyman said. “We spearheaded Restore Urbanna Creek two years ago, where we pulled together partners and got grant money to put two oyster reefs in Urbanna Creek. We are continuing to add to those reefs.”

The small-town festival continues to grow beyond its philanthropic efforts. Over 60 years organizers have added new elements, changed the festival’s layout and brought new merchants to the area. In 2016, the festival introduced the craft beer tasting area and around six years ago it introduced wine tasting, Heyman said.

“We have beautiful water that you walk across to get into town and then we have waterfront displays and boats,” Heyman said. “We have a lot of different things going on here.”

Vendors line Cross Street for two days with everything from craft beer, food, exhibits, wine and art. There also will be an antique car show, fireman parade and oyster shucking contest.

The newest experience, added for the first time year, is the VIP Oyster Lovers Experience for $100. A VIP ticket includes a beer tasting, wine tasting and oyster shooters under three private tents along the Urbanna Town Marina.

“It’s a walking festival, so when the weather’s great it’s so great to be able to walk around, especially on Friday,” said 24-year volunteer Karen Ambrose. “That’s when all your local people are there.”

Want to go?

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday-Saturday.

Where: 45 Cross St., Urbanna.

Cost: $10 parking fee Friday and $20 parking fee Saturday. Admission is free.

More info: urbannaoysterfestival.com or 804-758-0368.

Red Wine and Blues

The Hampton History Museum is hosting a special fundraiser for the Streetcar 390 Project 6 p.m. Saturday at St. John's Episcopal Church, 100 W. Queens Way. The event will include jazz and blues music from 504 Supreme, food and drinks. All proceeds benefit the restoration of Hampton’s last remaining street car, which returned to the area in August for restoration at Fort Monroe. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. More info: 757-727-6824.

PFAC fall fundraiser

The Peninsula Fine Arts Center hosts an all-you-can-eat barbecue buffet by County Grill from 5:30-9 p.m. Saturday at 101 Museum Drive in Newport News. The event will include craft beer from Smartmouth and Tradition as well as wine, music and a silent auction. Tickets are $60. Call 757-596-8175 for more information.

Guy Fawkes Day at Bacon’s Castle

Bacon’s Castle will debut a signature wine Sunday during its annual Guy Fawkes Day event from noon to 6 p.m. at 465 Bacon's Castle Trail. The wine features Norton and Bordeaux-style grapes and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Preservation Virginia, the owner and operator of Bacon’s Castle. The wine will be available for purchase during the event. More info: preservationvirginia.org or 757-357-5976.

Mission BBQ opens in Newport News

Mission BBQ opens a new location at 12640 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News. A branch of the restaurant also is located in Hampton’s Peninsula Town Center. More info: mission-bbq.com or 757-785-5652.

Brewery roundup

The Oozlefinch Craft Brewery, located at 81 Patch Road on Fort Monroe, releases its Imperial Milk Chocolate Stout on Thursday. The small-batch release dark malt has 8.8 percent ABV with residual sweetness and notes of vanilla beans. More info: oozlefinchbeers.com or 757-224-7042.

Bull lsland Brewing Co., located at 758 Settlers Landing Road in Hampton, is hosting Beer, Dogs and Veterans from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. The event is a fundraiser for Dogs on Deployment, a nonprofit organization that helps military members and veterans find temporary homes for their pets during times of deployment, training, hospitalization or homelessness. More info: bullislandbrewing.com or 757-884-8884.

