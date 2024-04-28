The Underrated Lettuce You Should Add To Your Salad

Whether pairing it with a homemade steak dinner or enjoying it as a standalone meal, salads are refreshing entrées and side dishes that are as classic as they are customizable. Necessary as they are, it's easy to get stuck making the same salad over and over, and knowing just how nutritious veggie and fruit-packed salads are, it's important to mix things up (literally and figuratively) so you can keep them in your rotation of meals.

While leafy greens are the quintessential salad base, there's one underrated lettuce with a pop of color that you should add to your roster of salad ingredients: red leaf lettuce. Red leaf lettuce is a crisp, hydrating, water-dense vegetable packed with essential vitamins and antioxidants, making it just as nutrient-rich as other greens commonly added to salads. Its flavor is characterized by a subtle sweetness curbed by pleasant whispers of earthy bitterness that's more snappy than acrid, offering your salad a more complex flavor profile shaded with appetizing nuance.

The scalloped trimming on its edges and crinkly, pocketed surface also makes red lettuce adept at trapping seasonings, flaky salt, and salad dressing, ensuring that each bite of salad is packed with flavor. And thanks to its deep purple color, red leaf lettuce can zhuzh up the aesthetic of your salad presentation, making it that much more appetizing.