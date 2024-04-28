Effortlessly Upgrade Deviled Eggs With This Italian Staple

There is nothing wrong with adding store-bought pesto to your deviled egg recipe. But if you choose to make your own, be sure to blend it well using either a blender or mortar and pestle. You want your pesto's consistency to be like a thick paste, which will deliver a fuller flavor and velvety mouthfeel throughout the yolk mixture, as opposed to chunks, which can be off-putting when unexpected. When you're ready to add that basil-y pesto into your filling, you'll simply add 1/3 cup of your sauce to half of your mashed egg yolks for a medium amount of filling. If you prefer a fuller egg, you can use all the yolks, but note that your pesto taste will be less pronounced. To blend your ingredients, you can go old school with a spoon or — for a smoother texture — use a food processor or blender — this will help you achieve a smooth texture amenable to a piping bag application, which will upgrade your eggs' presentation. Alternatively, for an easier filling method that still offers a sophisticated presentation, use a small cookie scoop.

Want to make a delicious pesto for your deviled eggs without pine nuts? Pistachios, walnuts, and even cooked edamame (for a nut-free version) are all suitable replacements with a delicious nutty flavor. But if you go the edamame route and use frozen, be sure to drain them once thawed so you don't add too much liquid to your pesto.