The Genius Hack For Charred Chicken Without Firing Up The Grill

Grilling is a favorite summertime activity for most people, but it's certainly not without its challenges. There are many steps involved in grilling, such as lighting the charcoal and cleaning the grill grates prior to cooking. And even if you're lucky enough to have a nifty gas grill, which is a bit more convenient when compared to charcoal grills, inclement weather can prevent you from using the device.

If you have a hankering for grilled chicken and have a panini press at home, you can enjoy a char-grilled flavor without the hassle associated with grilling. Panini presses are devices with top and bottom cooking surfaces that close around food to ensure optimal doneness. Traditionally used to prepare sandwiches (or paninis), panini presses can also cook lots of other food, including vegetables, burgers, and chicken. These gadgets create the delectable char marks that you thought were only possible with grilling. And while it ultimately depends on the size of your press, the device can potentially cook spatchcocked whole chickens as well as chicken breasts.