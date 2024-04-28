The McDonald's Location Fact That May Just Blow Your Mind

We know McDonald's is seemingly everywhere; it's the largest restaurant chain in the world by total stores. Even if only four African countries have a McDonald's, they're pretty much ubiquitous everywhere else. But the total numbers might amaze you, especially compared to other facilities typically considered more important for a functioning society than a fast food chain.

Take McDonald's and hospitals, for example. The United States has 6,120 hospitals. That's not an insignificant number of healthcare facilities, but it's less than half the number of McDonald's in America, which rises to 13,529. So, isn't this a huge problem we should be concerned about?

Well, not really, no. While it may seem odd that there are so many locations of one specific restaurant chain compared to an essential service like a hospital, it makes a lot of sense. After all, how often do you need to eat compared to how often you need medical attention?