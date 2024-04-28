The Main Differences Between Pinto Vs Black Beans

You've probably been asked to choose between black and pinto beans whenever you're at your favorite Latin American-style chain restaurant. You might've wondered what the difference between these legumes are at the moment of ordering and, in a panic or by habit, made your selection. The truth is, there are several characteristics that distinguish black beans from pinto beans — mainly their flavor, color, and application.

Beans are a powerhouse of nutrients and, if eaten regularly, might contribute to a longer life expectancy. Best of all, it doesn't matter whether they're black or pinto. They're full of nutrients and fiber that can reduce LDL cholesterol. So whether you make a batch of easy Mexican pinto beans or season up a can of black beans, make sure you're eating them on the regular. Albeit, the only real similarity between black and pinto beans is their nutritional profile (and anti-nutrient profile, but more on that later).