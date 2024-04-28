The Origin Story Of The Iconic American Diner

Today, stepping into a classic American diner will take you back in time, but early diners were a far cry from the nostalgic establishments we know today with rotating barstools and a neon sign that reads, "Open 24 hours." In fact, the very first diner was actually on a wagon pulled by horses. Businessman Walter Scott opened what would soon be known as the very first diner in 1872 in Providence, Rhode Island, offering customers a variety of sandwiches, pastries, and coffee.

This mobile eatery was massively popular for multiple reasons. Food and drinks were very reasonably priced, attracting a wide array of people with different income levels and social backgrounds. It also allowed people to grab a bite after a long workday without worrying about dress codes or regular business hours. Since its earliest days, diners have been a haven for night owls looking for a late-night bite when other traditional eateries have long since closed for the night. According to Smithsonian Magazine, Scott's "night lunch wagon" attracted high and low class alike, proving that a well-priced hot meal was a great unifier in 19th-century America.

Fast-forward to 1913, when the first diners to trade in their wheels for countertops established themselves along the East Coast. To this day, you can find diners in New York City and New Jersey that have been operating the same way and serving many of the same dishes for over a century.