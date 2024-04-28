The Pizza Chain You Had No Idea Was The Biggest In The US

When you think of chain pizza places in the United States, there are a few big names that immediately spring to mind. Maybe you thought of the storied history of Domino's Pizza, the chain that invented the 30-minutes-or-less pizza delivery guarantee. Or maybe Pizza Hut, whose name was created out of convenience, is what came to mind. Papa John's, Little Caesars, or even Sbarro might've come up. Heck, maybe you're even a pizza hipster and you thought of Shakey's Pizza, the first pizza chain in America.

None of these, though, are the biggest pizza chain in the country by total number of locations — nor are any of them particularly close. Though Domino's and Pizza Hut wage war over positions two and three as the biggest name in chain pizza with nearly 7,000 spots each, another company vastly outpaces them with around 9,700 locations: Hunt Brothers Pizza. What's more, the company has done it by eschewing every rule its direct competitors espouse, making it easier for franchisees to get in on the game, and spreading their product's availability through the use of gas stations and convenience stores.