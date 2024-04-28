How Many Restaurants Does Bobby Flay Really Own?

There was a point in time when Bobby Flay cooked in his restaurants. If you dined at Bar Americain circa 2008, you could even wait around to ask him for an autograph. These days, that doesn't seem to be the case. He spends most of his time in either New York City or Los Angeles, yet only one of his restaurants is located in those two cities, and it's Bobby's Burgers in Yankee Stadium. Plus, he frequently films TV shows, so it would be difficult for him to be physically present in the kitchens of three different eateries.

This is a fairly common practice for celebrity chefs, not just Flay. A lot of times, someone else is the executive chef or chef de cuisine, while the celebrity is mainly the face of the restaurant. The Instagram page for Amalfi, for example, has photos of Flay cooking; however, the executive chef is technically Anthony Fusco.

But while Flay may not be cooking every meal that comes out of the kitchen, it doesn't mean he isn't involved with his restaurants at all. According to the information from his website, he is still the main person behind the recipes and everything on the menus. So, while you probably won't get a dish cooked by Flay himself when you dine at his restaurants, you'll definitely get a taste of his cooking style.