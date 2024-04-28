Here's How Bobby Flay Jazzes Up Store-Bought Barbecue Sauce

It's no secret that Bobby Flay's culinary expertise spans many types of foods and cuisines. After all, he has both a French restaurant and an Italian one, and yet he became famous for his Southwestern style cooking. However, the celebrity chef is perhaps best known for his grilling skills, as he's showcased in his many barbecue-centric cooking shows including "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction," "BBQ Brawl," "BBQ Blowout," and "Grill It With Bobby Flay." He clearly has the skills to make his own barbecue sauce, and while he often chooses to do so, he also doesn't snub the store-bought kind. Of course, he doesn't use it straight from the bottle and makes sure to jazz it up with a few extra ingredients, as he shared in a clip from "BBQ Brawl" posted on YouTube.

When Flay makes barbecue sauce entirely from scratch, he's been known to add ingredients like pinot noir and even peanut butter. But when it comes to store-bought sauce, he'll only enhance it with Worcestershire sauce, canned chipotle purée, or freshly squeezed lime juice. Though the final result doesn't quite compare to homemade barbecue sauce, the addition of these ingredients gives store-bought a more complex, elevated flavor.