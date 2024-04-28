Tired Of Boring Canned Refried Beans? It's Time For Texas Trash Dip

Even though homemade refried beans are tasty and addictive, the canned version always seems to miss the mark when attempting to deliver pure, unadulterated flavor, and often needs extra ingredients to make them equally zesty and delicious. If you've been looking for a new way to enjoy canned refried beans, look no further than Texas trash dip, which breathes new life into canned refried beans by combining them with cream cheese, sour cream, and green chiles. Taco seasoning and shredded cheese are added for extra flavor.

While little information exists on the origins of this Southern delicacy, people in and out of the Lone Star State keep making this tasty bean and cheese mixture for its easy assembly and crowd-pleasing popularity. Surely, there is nothing trashy about transforming refried beans into a highly addictive appetizer — so why do Texans use the word "trash" to title their tasty statewide creations? Believe it or not, Texas trash snack mix — another state-specific snack with an obscure name — is a spicier version of Chex Mix, and Texas trash pie includes all your favorite sweet and salty snacks, lovingly stuffed into a prepared pie crust.